National sports governance bill set to be tabled in monsoon session

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
The much-anticipated National Sports Governance Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament during the upcoming Monsoon session starting July 21, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed on Monday. Speaking at a media briefing following the announcement of the ‘Youth Spiritual Summit’, an anti-drug initiative launching on July 18 in Varanasi, the minister shed light on key developments in Indian sports governance.
 
Mandaviya emphasized the government's intent to move forward with reformative legislation aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in sports administration. “The bill will be presented in Parliament this session. I’ll be sharing further details in the next few days,” he stated. 
 
What the Bill Proposes 
The National Sports Governance Bill aims to bring significant reforms to how sports bodies in India are run. Central to the bill is the establishment of a regulatory board tasked with recognizing National Sports Federations (NSFs) and allocating funding based on their adherence to principles of good governance.
 
The regulatory authority will also ensure that all NSFs comply with ethical, financial, and governance standards. In line with this, the draft also calls for the creation of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions to promote transparency and resolve conflicts efficiently.
 
Pakistan athletes welcome for upcoming events 
Addressing international participation, Minister Mandaviya clarified India’s position regarding Pakistani athletes competing in multi-nation tournaments hosted in India. “We have assured Pakistan that their athletes will be granted visas for upcoming events like the Asia Cup and the Junior Hockey World Cup. It is now up to their government to decide on participation. From our side, there are no restrictions,” he confirmed.
 
He added that India remains committed to ensuring equal treatment for all nations taking part in international competitions on its soil.
 
These developments underline the government’s push toward a more structured and transparent sports ecosystem while maintaining an open-door policy for international sporting collaboration.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

