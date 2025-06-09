NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: India 0-0 Netherlands in 1st half

NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE: The Indian men’s hockey team is set to take on the Netherlands once again in the European leg of the FIH Pro League on Monday, aiming to bounce back after a close defeat in their opening match.

In Saturday’s fixture, India started on a strong note, with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting a penalty corner to give his side a 1-0 lead. However, the reigning Olympic champions Netherlands mounted a determined comeback. Thijs van Dam emerged as the match-winner for the Dutch, scoring twice, including the decisive goal in the 58th minute, to hand India a 2-1 loss.

ALSO READ: FIH Pro League 2025: Netherlands vs India live match time and streaming Although the result didn’t go in their favor, the Indian squad showed positive signs, especially during the early phases of the game. With seven matches remaining in the tournament, the team has a promising opportunity to improve their standing. Currently placed fourth with 15 points, India will be looking to capitalize on Monday’s encounter to get back on track. The upcoming match offers a key chance for both redemption and momentum as the tournament progresses.

Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live: Full squad

India squad:

Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Netherlands squad:

Boris Aardenburg, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Menno Boeren, Timo Boers, Daan Bonhof, Hidde Brink, Thierry Brinkman, Miles Bukkens, Boris Burkhardt, Jorrit Croon, Max de Bie, Jonas de Geus, Joep de Mol, Derck de Vilder, Luke Dommershuijzen, Tjep Hoedemakers, Olivier Hortensius, David Huussen, Guus Jansen, Jip Janssen, Tim Knapper, Derk Meijer, Floris Middendorp, Terrance Pieters, Pepijn Reijenga, Tijmen Reijenga, Sheldon Schouten, Duco Telgenkamp, Joep Troost, Jasper Tukkers, Bram van Battum, Thijs van Dam, Pepijn van der Heijden, Casper van der Veen, Steijn van Heijningen, Lucas Veen, Maurits Visser, Floris Wortelboer

Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live: Start time

The Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League match on 9 June will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live telecast: The match on 9 June will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar apps and websites in India.

Stay tuned here for all the live updates of the Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 match.