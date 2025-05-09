Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic javelin event postponed amid Indo-Pak conflict

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 suspended for one week amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions The NC Classic javelin event by two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, which was scheduled to take place on May 24 in Bengaluru, has been postponed until further notice due to the ongoing cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan.

What is the NC Classic javelin event? The announcement was made on Friday evening through a post on the neerajchopraclassic Instagram page, which read: “In light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic has been postponed until further notice. This decision was made after thoughtful consideration and consultation, prioritising the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community. While we believe in the unifying power of sport, at this critical moment, standing in solidarity with the nation takes precedence. Our thoughts and deepest gratitude are with our Armed Forces, who remain at the forefront in service to the nation. A revised schedule for the NC Classic will be announced in due course.”

The Neeraj Chopra Classic (NC Classic) is India’s inaugural international javelin competition, named after Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Orginally scheduled for May 24, 2025, at Bengaluru’s Sri Kanteerava Stadium, this World Athletics Gold Label event aim to elevate India’s global standing in athletics.

The competition features a stellar line-up of athletes, including Olympic and world champions such as Anderson Peters (Grenada), Thomas Röhler (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), and Curtis Thompson (USA). Indian talents Rohit Yadav, Sachin Yadav, and Sahil Silwal will also participate alongside Chopra.

Jointly organised by Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics, the NC Classic serves as a crucial qualification event for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.