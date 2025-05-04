India's soft power will grow with the rise of a sports culture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's soft power will increase with the growth of sports culture in the country and his government is focussed on modernising the sports infrastructure, keeping in mind the dream of hosting 2036 Olympic Games.

Modi also said that a major chunk of Rs 4000 crore sports budget for the year was being used for the purpose as the government is determined to bring the world's biggest sporting show in the country.

Modi's made these comments while virtually inaugurating the seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar.

"Sports is now making its mark as a culture in Bihar. And the more Indian sports culture grows, the more India's soft power will also grow," Modi said in his video message which was played soon after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressed the gathering.

The Khelo India Youth Games will be held across five cities in Bihar from May 4 to 15. New Delhi will also host a few events.

Modi said his government has developed a sporting ecosystem, keeping in mind the target of hosting Olympic Games.

"It has been a dream of every Indian to have the Olympics in India. Today, India is trying to hold the Olympics in 2036." India is likely to fight it out with countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Korea, Indonesia and Chile for the 2036 Olympics hosting rights.

India has officially submitted its Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2036 Games, but which other countries have also done so is not officially known yet.

"The government's focus is also on modernizing the sports infrastructure in India. In the past decade, the budget for sports has increased by more than three times," PM Modi said.

"At present, the budget for sports is about Rs. 4000 crores. A large part of this budget is being spent on sports infrastructure. Today, more than 1,000 Khelo India centers are operating in India. More than three dozen of these centres are in Bihar," he said.

Modi said sports is not something restricted to playing area, it has expanded, becoming a career option for thousands of people in the country.

"The world of sports and the economy related to sports are not limited to just sports. Today, the youth are being given new opportunities for employment and self-employment.

"There is physiotherapy, data analytics, sports technology, broadcasting, e-sports, management, etc. There are many sub-sectors in sports. A stadium is no longer just a pitch, it has become a source of employment for thousands." The PM urged the participating athletes to compete hard and learn during the Games and take back happy memories.

"During the Khelo India Youth Games, all of you athletes will get a chance to understand the level of sport at the national level. You will be able to learn a lot.

"The athletes who have come from outside Bihar will definitely take the taste of 'Litti Chokha' with them. You will also like the food of Bihar." Addressing the gathering, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "PM Modi wants India to become a developed nation by 2047. We want India to be among top-5 nations in the world. KIYG is part of a comprehensive plan. Efforts are being made to create a sports ecosystem.

"We are expecting that we will host the 2036 Games and we aspire tobe in top-10 in the medal tally. We need support and efforts from all states. In am glad CM Nitish Kumar has come forward to host these Games. This is one step forward in that direction," he said.

More than 6,000 athletes will compete in 27 medal sports for 284 gold medals in the Games which is an under-18 event this time.

In Bihar, the main venue of the Games will be the Patliputra Sports Complex here.

The maximum number (38) of gold will be up for grabs in swimming. Athletics will offer 34 gold while wrestling, weightlifting and boxing will have more than 20 gold medals to offer.

Hosts Bihar will have 450 athletes vying for the honour.

The state of Maharashtra is fielding more than 400 athletes, aiming for a hat-trick of titles, having won the team championships in Madhya Pradesh (2023) and Tamil Nadu (2024).

Haryana, a traditional powerhouse in these Games, will have more than 300 athletes. Karnataka (236) and Tamil Nadu (307) will also have big representations.

Ladakh, known for ice and snow sports, will field 14 athletes while Lakshadweep will have 12 and Sikkim 15 competitors.