French Open 2025: Iva Jovic and Emilio Nava earn USTA wild-card entries

Jovic will participate in her third consecutive Grand Slam event; she reached the second round at the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open in January

The clay-court French Open starts in Paris on May 25. | Source: Wikimedia Commons
AP Orlando (Florida)
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Iva Jovic, a 17-year-old, and Emilio Nava, a 23-year-old, claimed French Open wild-card invitations from the U.S. Tennis Association on Monday by finishing atop the standings based on points earned at tournaments across five weeks.

Jovic will participate in her third consecutive Grand Slam event; she reached the second round at the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open in January. She is ranked 120th this week. 

At Flushing Meadows, Jovic, then 16, became the youngest American to win a women's main-draw match at the U.S. Open since 2000, eliminating 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland.

Nava, currently ranked 137th, earned a spot at the French Open for the second time after qualifying in 2023. He also played in the U.S. Open's main draw in 2022 and 2023.

Both Jovic and Nava are from California.

The clay-court French Open starts in Paris on May 25.

Topics :French Open

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

