Europe issues new rules to curb sexualisation of women athletes on TV

European Athletics and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have introduced new broadcast guidelines that ask camera operators and directors to focus on sporting performance rather than images that could sexualise competitors. The move follows feedback from athletes who said certain camera angles and replay techniques not only distract them during competition but also expose them to online abuse after events.

The guidance, titled Raising the Bar, comes ahead of the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham. Although the recommendations are not legally binding, they are designed to encourage more respectful and performance-focused coverage of women's athletics.

Why were the new guidelines introduced?

According to the EBU, the sexualisation of women athletes through selective camera work and editing remains a concern across sports broadcasting. While broadcasters aim to tell compelling stories, certain filming techniques have often shifted attention away from athletic achievement and towards an athlete's body.

In the Raising the Bar guidelines, European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov said the recommendations are an important step towards eliminating harmful portrayals of women in sport while maintaining high production standards. He added that the organisation hopes the changes will reduce the chances of broadcast clips being taken out of context and shared inappropriately on social media. What do the camera guidelines say? The 23-page document includes practical examples of camera work that should be encouraged and techniques that should be avoided. Broadcasters are advised to: Avoid prolonged close-up shots of specific body parts

Avoid low-angle shots filmed from behind or beneath athletes

Limit slow-motion replays that do not add technical or storytelling value

Use wider camera angles that better capture an athlete's movement and technique

Prioritise visuals that explain the performance or technique The guidance encourages broadcasters to use alternative approaches such as aerial shots, wider framing, and educational graphics that help viewers understand technique and tactics.

Athletes say the issue goes beyond television British Olympic pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw said inappropriate camera angles can affect athletes even while they are competing because they become conscious of where cameras are positioned. She added that slow-motion footage of herself and other competitors had been used to create inappropriate videos, which often led to social media abuse. Former world long jump champion Ivana Španović echoed the call for a different approach. She said athletics offers plenty of opportunities to showcase the beauty of movement and technical precision without relying on revealing angles. Instead, broadcasters can use innovative filming techniques that help audiences appreciate the skill involved in each event.