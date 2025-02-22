No successor in sight for Sindhu, India's badminton future in trouble

India was one of the top nations in badminton only a few years ago, with players like PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal securing golds year after year at multiple events, including the Olympics. However, over the past couple of years, India has failed to secure any major title, including a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The downfall started when ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu suffered an injury two years ago and has since struggled to regain her peak level after returning to the court in 2024. India has a long history of players picking up the baton from former greats — Sindhu herself replaced Nehwal as the country's top player. But now, the issue is that there is no pipeline of world-beating shuttlers after Sindhu. The results from the start of this year’s events highlight the trouble India now finds itself in.

Disappointing start to the season

The 2025 season has begun on a disappointing note for Indian badminton, raising concerns about the country's overall depth in the sport. At the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship (BAMTC), India, despite fielding a strong squad, was eliminated in the quarterfinals against an underpowered Japan. Similarly, at the India Open Super 750, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the only Indians to make it to the semifinals. These results highlight the lack of reliable backup players beyond the top-ranked names.

Declining consistency among top players

While India has produced world-class shuttlers over the past decade, maintaining consistency has become an issue. Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy were once among the most promising singles players, but their recent performances have been inconsistent. For Srikanth and Prannoy, age-related decline is understandable, but Sen's fluctuating form remains a concern. Emerging talents like Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat have shown promise, but they remain far from the level required to sustain India’s dominance on the world stage.

Women’s singles lacks successors

Also Read

PV Sindhu has been India’s top women’s singles player for nearly a decade, but the gap between her and the next generation remains vast. Unlike Thailand, where multiple players have risen to elite levels, India’s upcoming women’s shuttlers like Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Ashmita Chaliha are yet to make a mark on the BWF World Tour. The introduction of Irwansyah Adi Pratama as a women's singles coach is a step toward bridging this gap, but it remains to be seen if it will yield results.

Doubles remains a major weakness

Beyond the successful pairing of Satwik-Chirag, India also continues to struggle in the doubles categories. At BAMTC, India lacked reliable men’s doubles options, with MR Arjun (WHO IS HIS PARTNER???) struggling to match the level of the world’s best pairs. Women’s doubles, however, shows some promise, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slowly gaining momentum after missing out on the Olympics. Mixed doubles remains a weak link, with no significant breakthroughs despite several Indian pairs being ranked in the top 40. A stronger focus on doubles development is needed.

Urgent need for investment, planning

The failure to win a medal at Paris 2024 is a wake-up call for Indian badminton authorities. With the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, it is imperative to develop a stronger bench across all categories. The 2025 season offers a crucial window to rebuild, providing young players with opportunities to step up. Without systemic investment and long-term planning, Indian badminton risks losing its status as a powerhouse in the sport, especially as other nations strengthen their squads.