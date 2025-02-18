Coach Zelezny's tweaks will take me to 90m mark soon: Neeraj Chopra

Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has revealed that his new coach Jan Zelezny has figured out mistakes in his technique and would now make some adjustments to his throwing routine to achieve the 90m mark that the Indian star is pursuing for a while.

The 26-year-old, while speaking to India Today, also opened up about his hush-hush wedding to former tennis player Himani Mor last month, saying that their relationship was a casual friendship at first "but slowly we fell in love".

Chopra has been trying hard to hit the 90m mark. His personal best stands at 89.94m which was achieved in 2022. His season begins in May with the Diamond League and would mark the competitive start of his partnership with Zelezny, a former Olympic and world champion who also holds the world record (98.48m).

"I believe a 90+ throw is happening soon. He (Jan Zelezny) has made some technical adjustments in my game," said Chopra.

"He (Zelezny) feels that his tweaks would help me. I've been able to understand what he expects from me. One of the mistakes that he told me about was how I was throwing very low even in Paris and that I was leaning towards the left.

"If I am able to incorporate those changes, I think I will get a lot better," he added.

But the Panipat-lad insisted that the milestone is still not as important as winning medals for the country.

"I want to do it myself. But, going to a competition and winning a medal against people who have previously thrown 90 meters is even more important. There's no point in throwing 90 meters and not winning.

"What if everyone throws 90+ there and despite throwing 90, you don't win? I want to throw more than 90 meters; everyone believes I can do that. Klaus (Bartoniet, his former coach) believed it, Zelezny believes it.

"It will come off if I can fix the javelin line. I am giving my 100 percent, and that is important for me," he added.

He also spoke about the groin injury that marred his season last year. Chopra has consulted a doctor recommended by Zelezny in Prague.

"Groin injury has been an issue for a long time. I wasn't able to give 100 percent in my technique because of my injury. I went to Zelezny's doctor in Prague, and he suggested some exercises. I am working on that, so hopefully it helps, and I am able to give my 100 percent," he said.

We slowly fell in love Opening about his marriage that stunned everyone, Chopra said both he and Mor wanted it to be an intimate affair and that's why they chose a town near Solan.

"I knew her. She also comes from a family with a sports background, and so do we. Her father and mother were kabaddi players. Her brothers were boxers and wrestlers," Chopra said.

"She herself was a tennis player, but after picking up injuries, she focused more on her studies," he added.

Shedding light on how their relationship developed over a period of time, Chopra said being athletes, they could connect easily.

"Because our families had a sports background, we had the opportunity to meet. Our conversations began like that -- just two athletes talking. It was casual at first, but slowly, we fell in love," he said.

Their wedding pictures, which Chopra shared on social media a couple of days after the ceremony, took the internet by storm.

Although only family members were invited for the nuptials, Chopra said most of his close circle of friends was aware that he was tying the knot and he would soon be planning a celebration with those who couldn't be a part of the function.

"...Families and friends knew. I wanted to return to training because the season was about to start. I thought it would only be possible after the season. Inviting everyone would have taken time," he explained.