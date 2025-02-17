Khelo India winter games in Kashmir postponed on 'insufficient snowfall'

As Kashmir sees a 79 per cent rainfall deficit so far this year, experts fear the prevailing hot and dry weather could also affect its horticulture sector - the primary contributor to its economy - cause forest fires, and dry up lakes.
Kashmir produces 2.5 million metric tons of fruit annually, with apple being its main crop, and is known for its snow-topped mountains, scenic lakes, lush meadows, and tulip gardens.
"In February, we recorded temperatures 12 degrees Celsius (53.6Â°F)above normal. This has caused crops that should remain dormant until late February to become active in winter only," said agrometeorologist Sameera Qayoom, adding this was a "worrying pattern".
Dozens of springs in Kashmir have already dried up because of the dry weather, including one at the 17th century Mughal Garden in Achabal town, located about 70 km (40 miles)south of the summer capital Srinagar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)