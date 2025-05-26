Norway Chess 2025 full schedule, India timings, players, live streaming

The highly anticipated Norway Chess 2025 tournament is set to kick off in Stavanger on Monday, bringing together some of the world’s top chess grandmasters. Among the marquee matchups, India’s D Gukesh will face Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the opening round, promising a thrilling start to the event.

Indian fans will also have much to look forward to, with Arjun Erigaisi, Humpy Koneru, and Vaishali Rameshbabu competing in the tournament. Here’s a detailed look at the participating players, their match pairings, the complete schedule, prize pool, tournament format, and how to watch Norway Chess 2025 live.

What is the format of Norway Chess 2025?

Norway Chess 2025 prize money in Indian rupees (INR) Position Prize Money (INR) Prize Money (NOK) 1st 5400000 700000 2nd 2700000 350000 3rd 1550000 200000 4th 1310000 170000 5th 1150000 150000 6th 920000 120000 Notes First prize will be decided through a play-off or double round-robin if tied. Other prizes will be shared if players finish with the same score. Norway Chess 2025 full schedule, players list and round fixtures Norway Chess 2025 Pairings Both the Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women tournaments will follow an identical format. Each event features six players who will compete against one another twice in a double round-robin format. Draws are not permitted—if a classical game ends in a tie, it will be followed by an Armageddon tiebreaker to determine the winner. This ensures that every match will produce a decisive result.Norway Chess 2025 full schedule, players list and round fixtures

Round 1 – 26 May

Wei Yi vs Erigaisi

Caruana vs Nakamura

Carlsen vs Gukesh

Round 2 – 27 May

Erigaisi vs Gukesh

Nakamura vs Carlsen

Wei Yi vs Caruana

Round 3 – 28 May

Caruana vs Erigaisi

Carlsen vs Wei Yi

Gukesh vs Nakamura

Round 4 – 29 May

Carlsen vs Erigaisi

Gukesh vs Caruana

Nakamura vs Wei Yi

Round 5 – 31 May

Erigaisi vs Nakamura

Wei Yi vs Gukesh

Caruana vs Carlsen

Round 6 – 1 June

Erigaisi vs Wei Yi

Nakamura vs Caruana

Gukesh vs Carlsen

Round 7 – 2 June

Gukesh vs Erigaisi

Carlsen vs Nakamura

Caruana vs Wei Yi

Round 8 – 3 June

Erigaisi vs Caruana

Wei Yi vs Carlsen

Nakamura vs Gukesh

Round 9 – 5 June

Nakamura vs Erigaisi

Gukesh vs Wei Yi

Carlsen vs Caruana

Round 10 – 6 June

Erigaisi vs Carlsen

Caruana vs Gukesh

Wei Yi vs Nakamura

Norway Chess Women 2025 Pairings

Round 1

Tingjie vs Ju Wenjun

Koneru vs Vaishali

Lei Tingjie vs Ju Wenjun

Round 2

Khadem vs Ju Wenjun

Vaishali vs Lei Tingjie

Muzychuk vs Koneru

Round 3

Koneru vs Khadem

Lei Tingjie vs Muzychuk

Ju Wenjun vs Vaishali

Round 4

Lei Tingjie vs Khadem

Ju Wenjun vs Koneru

Vaishali vs Muzychuk

Round 5

Khadem vs Vaishali

Muzychuk vs Ju Wenjun

Koneru vs Lei Tingjie

Round 6

Khadem vs Muzychuk

Vaishali vs Koneru

Ju Wenjun vs Lei Tingjie

Round 7

Ju Wenjun vs Khadem

Lei Tingjie vs Vaishali

Koneru vs Muzychuk

Round 8

Khadem vs Koneru

Muzychuk vs Lei Tingjie

Vaishali vs Ju Wenjun

Round 9

Vaishali vs Khadem

Ju Wenjun vs Muzychuk

Lei Tingjie vs Koneru

Round 10

Khadem vs Lei Tingjie

Koneru vs Ju Wenjun

Muzychuk vs Vaishali

Norway Chess 2025 time table, India timings, players list, live streaming for free in India

When Norway Chess 2025 begins?

Norway Chess 2025 will begin on May 26 (Monday) and concludes on June 6 (Friday).

What is the venue of Norway Chess 2025?

The games will take place at Finansparken. The women’s matches will be played on the same dates as the men’s games and in the same hall.

At what time the Norway Chess 2025 will begin and conclude during the 12-day period, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In Norway Chess 2025 competition, all rounds will begin at 8:30 PM IST and will run until around 1:30 AM.

Which TV channels will live telecast Norway Chess 2025 in India?

No broadcasters will live telecast Norway Chess 2025 on television.

How to watch the live streaming of Norway Chess 2025?

Fans can watch the live action unfold on Chess.com for free and Sony LIV, by paying subscription fee.