Djokovic to Sabalenka: Full list of Round 1 matches of French Open 2025

The 124th edition of the prestigious tennis Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, is all set to commence on Sunday, May 25, and will run till Sunday, June 8, at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. The tournament, for the first time in 20 years, will not feature one of the biggest names to have ever set foot at Roland Garros — the Spaniard Rafael Nadal — as he officially retired from the sport last year. Which means Serbian Novak Djokovic will be the sole representative of tennis’s Big Four (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic).

ALSO READ: French Open 2025 schedule, live timings (IST), live streaming, telecast However, despite that, it will not be a cakewalk for him as the younger generation of players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have proved in recent times that they are all set to take the baton of leading the sport into a new era. Alcaraz will even take the court in 2025 as the defending champion.

In the women’s division, all eyes will once again be on Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Świątek and their compelling on-court rivalry. Emma Raducanu and Barbora Krejčíková will be the other big names featuring in the women’s singles division.

But against whom will these stars start their French Open 2025 campaign? And what does the entire Round 1 line-up of the men’s and women’s singles divisions look like? Check the full list below.

Men’s singles Round 1 match-ups

Match No. Player 1 (Country) Player 2 (Country) 1 R. Opelka (United States) R. Hijikata (Australia) 2 A. Müller (France) J. Menšík (Czechia) 3 T. Etcheverry (Argentina) S. Tsitsipas (Greece) 4 A. Shevchenko (Kazakhstan) D. Lajović (Serbia) 5 F. Misolic (Austria) Y. Bu (China) 6 P. Llamas Ruiz (Spain) A. Davidovich (Spain) 7 T. Atmane (France) R. Gasquet (France) 8 H. Hurkacz (Poland) J. Fonseca (Brazil) 9 K. Majchrzak (Poland) H. Medjedovic (Serbia) 10 Y. Nishioka (Japan) A. Popyrin (Australia) 11 F. Cerúndolo (Argentina) G. Diallo (Canada) 12 P. Carreño (Spain) F. Comesana (Argentina) 13 K. Khachanov (Russia) A. Vukic (Australia) 14 P. Herbert (France) B. Bonzi (France) 15 D. Shapovalov (Canada) P. Martínez (Spain) 16 E. Nava (United States) B. van de Zandschulp (Netherlands) 17 M. Navone (Argentina) B. Nakashima (United States) 18 G. Mpetshi Perricard (France) Z. Bergs (Belgium) 19 G. Monfils (France) H. Dellien (Bolivia) 20 A. Zverev (Germany) L. Tien (United States) 21 A. Bublik (Kazakhstan) J. Duckworth (Australia) 22 R. Bautista (Spain) H. Rune (Denmark) 23 M. Marterer (Germany) A. Walton (Australia) 24 A. Rublev (Russia) L. Harris (South Africa) 25 K. Jacquet (France) N. Borges (Portugal) 26 G. Zeppieri (Italy) C. Alcaraz (Spain) 27 A. Michelsen (United States) J. Cerundolo (Argentina) 28 B. Shelton (United States) L. Sonego (Italy) 29 S. Ofner (Austria) J.L. Struff (Germany) 30 T. Machac (Czechia) Q. Halys (France) 31 D. Medvedev (Russia) C. Norrie (United Kingdom) 32 J. Fearnley (United Kingdom) S. Wawrinka (Switzerland) 33 F. Tiafoe (United States) R. Safiullin (Russia) 34 M. Bellucci (Italy) J. Draper (United Kingdom) 35 A. Kovacevic (United States) E. Ruusuvuori (Finland) 36 V. Kopriva (Czechia) T. Monteiro (Brazil) 37 M. Fucsovics (Hungary) T. Schoolkate (Australia) 38 D. Altmaier (Germany) T. Fritz (United States) 39 J. De Jong (Netherlands) F. Passaro (Italy) 40 A. Tabilo (Chile) A. Cazaux (France) 41 V. Royer (France) R. Carballés (Spain) 42 E. Quinn (United States) G. Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 43 H. Gaston (France) U. Blanchet (France) 44 C. Moutet (France) C. Tabur (France) 45 N. Basilashvili (Georgia) H. Rocha (Portugal) 46 E. Møller (Denmark) T. Paul (United States) 47 L. Musetti (Italy) Y. Hanfmann (Germany) 48 M. McDonald (United States) N. Djokovic (Serbia) 49 M. Giron (United States) T. Griekspoor (Netherlands) 50 M. Arnaldi (Italy) F. Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 51 C. O'Connell (Australia) U. Humbert (France) 52 J. Brooksby (United States) J. Faria (Portugal) 53 C. Ugo (Argentina) J. Munar (Spain) 54 A. de Minaur (Australia) L. Djere (Serbia) 55 F. Marozsan (Hungary) L. Nardi (Italy) 56 J. Sinner (Italy) A. Rinderknech (France) 57 L. Darderi (Italy) S. Korda (United States) 58 N. Jarry (Chile) A. Fils (France) 59 M. Kecmanović (Serbia) S. Baez (Argentina) 60 J. Lehecka (Czechia) J. Thompson (Australia) 61 M. Čilić (Croatia) F. Cobolli (Italy) 62 B. Hassan (Lebanon) M. Gigante (Italy) 63 T. Tirante (Argentina) D. Džumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 64 C. Ruud (Norway) A. Ramos-Viñolas (Spain)

Women’s singles Round 1 match-ups