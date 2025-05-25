Tennis legend Nadal feted at Roland Garros ahead of French Open 2025

ALSO READ: Djokovic to Sabalenka: Full list of Round 1 matches of French Open 2025 In an emotional and star-studded ceremony at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal was honoured by the French Tennis Federation on the eve of the 2025 French Open . The 14-time Roland Garros champion, widely regarded as the greatest clay-court player in history, was celebrated for his unparalleled achievements and enduring legacy at the tournament he made his own. As speculation swirls around whether this will be Nadal’s final appearance in Paris, fans and players alike came together to express their admiration. French Open organisers referred to the tribute as a gesture of deep respect for a “once-in-a-generation athlete” who has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Stars, standing ovations and sentiment

The ceremony took place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, where Nadal has etched his name into tennis folklore over two decades. A video montage chronicling his journey—from a teenage prodigy winning his first Roland Garros title in 2005 to his most recent triumph in 2022—was played to thunderous applause. Former champions, ATP peers and French tennis greats were in attendance, with many offering personal messages. Tournament director Amélie Mauresmo noted that Nadal’s “tenacity and humility” have inspired generations of players.

Also Read: French Open 2025 schedule Nadal, visibly moved, thanked the French crowd for their “unwavering love” and called Roland Garros his “spiritual home”. Though he stopped short of confirming retirement, he acknowledged that this year feels “different”, adding that he’s “grateful for every moment” he’s had on the clay.

Will this be the final dance in Paris?

Now 38 and returning from multiple injuries, Nadal enters the 2025 French Open unseeded but still dangerous. While fans are hopeful for one more fairy-tale run, the Spaniard has made it clear that every match from here is precious. His longtime rival Novak Djokovic said Nadal “deserves every bit of this recognition” and added that “Roland Garros would never be the same without him”.

Legacy beyond trophies

With a record 14 French Open titles and countless battles fought on the terre battue, Nadal’s legacy at Roland Garros transcends numbers. As Paris honoured its greatest champion, the tribute also served as a reminder: legends never truly leave—they echo through the arenas they once ruled.