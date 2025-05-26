French Open 2025 matches on May 26: Alcaraz, Swiatek in action today

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are set to begin their French Open 2025 campaigns on Monday, Day 2 of the tournament at Roland Garros in Paris.

In the men’s singles draw, world No. 2 Alcaraz will take on Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri, who progressed through the qualifiers. Meanwhile, top-seeded Jannik Sinner will face a home challenge in Arthur Rinderknech of France.

On the women's side, fifth seed and reigning champion Iga Swiatek will open her title defense against Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova. Tenth seed Paula Badosa also features in a high-profile clash, taking on former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the opening round.