French Open 2025 matches on May 26: Alcaraz, Swiatek in action today

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are set to begin their French Open 2025 campaigns on Monday, Day 2 of the tournament at Roland Garros in Paris.
In the men’s singles draw, world No. 2 Alcaraz will take on Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri, who progressed through the qualifiers. Meanwhile, top-seeded Jannik Sinner will face a home challenge in Arthur Rinderknech of France.
On the women’s side, fifth seed and reigning champion Iga Swiatek will open her title defense against Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova. Tenth seed Paula Badosa also features in a high-profile clash, taking on former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the opening round.
|French Open 2025 matches on May 26
|Court
|Category
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Women’s Singles
|[5] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Rebecca Sramkova (SVK)
|15:30:00
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Women’s Singles
|[10] Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Naomi Osaka (JPN)
|—
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Men’s Singles
|[WC] Terence Atmane (FRA) vs [WC] Richard Gasquet (FRA)
|—
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Men’s Singles
|[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
|Not before 11:45 PM
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Women’s Singles
|[9] Emma Navarro (USA) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
|14:30:00
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Men’s Singles
|[2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [Q] Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)
|—
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Women’s Singles
|Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Bernarda Pera (USA)
|—
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Men’s Singles
|[14] Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Nicolas Jarry (FRA)
|—
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Men’s Singles
|[7] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [Q] Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
|14:30:00
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Men’s Singles
|[4] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)
|—
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Women’s Singles
|Katie Boulter (GBR) vs [Q] Carole Monnet (FRA)
|—
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Women’s Singles
|[7] Madison Keys (USA) vs [Q] Daria Saville (AUS)
|—
|Court 14
|Women’s Singles
|[12] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [Q] Julia Riera (ARG)
|14:30:00
|Court 14
|Women’s Singles
|[WC] Diane Parry (FRA) vs Robin Montgomery (FRA)
|—
|Court 14
|Men’s Singles
|[WC] Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Jacob Fearnley (GBR)
|—
|Court 14
|Men’s Singles
|[22] Ugo Humbert (FRA) vs Christopher O’Connell (AUS)
|—
|Court 7
|Men’s Singles
|Hugo Gaston (FRA) vs [Q] Ugo Blanchet (FRA)
|14:30:00
|Court 7
|Men’s Singles
|[10] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
|—
|Court 7
|Women’s Singles
|[15] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Tatjana Maria (GER)
|—
|Court 7
|Women’s Singles
|[WC] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) vs Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)
|—
|Court 7
|Women’s Singles
|[LL] Taylor Townsend (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
|—
|Court 6
|Men’s Singles
|[25] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)
|14:30:00
|Court 6
|Men’s Singles
|[20] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
|—
|Court 6
|Women’s Singles
|[17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) vs Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
|—
|Court 6
|Women’s Singles
|Arantxa Rus (NED) vs Camila Osorio (COL)
|—
|Court 8
|Women’s Singles
|Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)
|14:30:00
|Court 8
|Women’s Singles
|Danielle Collins (USA) vs Jodie Burrage (GBR)
|—
|Court 8
|Men’s Singles
|Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
|—
|Court 8
|Men’s Singles
|Marcos Giron (USA) vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
|—
|Court 9
|Men’s Singles
|[WC] Arthur Cazaux (FRA) vs Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)
|14:30:00
|Court 9
|Women’s Singles
|Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs Maya Joint (AUS)
|—
|Court 9
|Men’s Singles
|[27] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Pedro Martinez (ESP)
|—
|Court 9
|Women’s Singles
|[20] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
|—
|Court 12
|Women’s Singles
|Veronika Kudermetova vs Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)
|14:30:00
|Court 12
|Women’s Singles
|[19] Liudmila Samsonova vs Mayar Sherif (EGY)
|—
|Court 12
|Men’s Singles
|[24] Karen Khachanov vs Alexander Vukic (AUS)
|—
|Court 12
|Men’s Singles
|Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) vs Jaume Munar (ESP)
|—
|Court 13
|Men’s Singles
|[23] Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Luciano Darderi (ITA)
|14:30:00
|Court 13
|Women’s Singles
|Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) vs Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
|—
|Court 13
|Men’s Singles
|[18] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Gabriel Diallo (CAN)
|—
|Court 13
|Women’s Singles
|[21] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs Polina Kudermetova
|—
|Court 4
|Men’s Singles
|Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs Sebastian Baez (ARG)
|—
|Court 4
|Men’s Singles
|Jiri Lehecka (CZE) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)
|—
|Court 4
|Women’s Singles
|Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) vs McCartney Kessler (USA)
|—
|Court 4
|Women’s Singles
|[22] Clara Tauson (DEN) vs Magda Linette (POL)
|—
|Court 5
|Women’s Singles
|[Q] Tamara Korpatsch (GER) vs [LL] Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR)
|14:30:00
|Court 5
|Men’s Singles
|[26] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) vs [Q] Pablo Llamas Ruiz (ESP)
|—
|Court 5
|Men’s Singles
|[Q] Filip Misolic (AUT) vs Yunchaokete Bu (CHN)
|—
|Court 5
|Women’s Singles
|Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Greet Minnen (BEL)
|—