Kush Maini creates history, becomes first Indian to win Formula 2 race

Kush Maini etched his name in the record books on Saturday (May 24), becoming the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. Driving for Dams Lucas Oil, Maini triumphed in the Sprint Race with a composed and clinical performance from start to finish. The victory marks a significant milestone for Indian motorsport and comes at a time when Maini has been working hard to turn around a challenging 2025 season. As a reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 team, the 24-year-old showcased maturity beyond his years, converting a reverse-grid pole position into a dominant win at one of motorsport’s most legendary venues. The triumph gives him much-needed momentum heading into Sunday’s Feature Race and the upcoming rounds.

From P10 to P1 – Maini grabs Monaco moment

Maini began the Sprint Race on pole thanks to the reverse-grid rule after qualifying 10th for the Feature Race. He made the most of his front-row start, pulling away cleanly at lights out and holding the lead through all 30 laps on Monaco’s unforgiving street circuit. The narrow layout of the circuit demands perfection, and Maini delivered just that—driving with surgical precision and remaining unflustered under pressure.

“Dream come true,” says emotional Maini

Speaking after his historic victory, an emotional Maini called the win a “dream come true” and credited his team for their unwavering support. He expressed gratitude to Dams Lucas Oil and all those who have backed him through the highs and lows of his journey. “We kept believing, and it paid off,” he shared during the podium ceremony as the Indian national anthem echoed through Monaco.

Backed by Indian motorsport stalwarts

Notably present at the circuit was Indian business magnate Gautam Singhania, who congratulated Maini in the pit lane post-race. Singhania’s JK Racing, along with TVS Racing, has been instrumental in Maini’s development over the years. Their long-standing support has helped the Bengaluru-born racer steadily rise through the ranks of international motorsport.

Eyes set on Barcelona after Monaco glory

With the monkey off his back and a maiden F2 win now in his pocket, Maini will look to carry this form into Sunday’s Feature Race, where he starts from 10th. The focus will then shift to Barcelona next weekend, where consistency and momentum could help him climb the championship standings. For now, Maini’s Monaco masterclass stands as a proud moment for Indian motorsport—one that could inspire a new generation of racers.