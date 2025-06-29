Novak Djokovic reveals his retirement plans ahead of Wimbledon 2025

As Wimbledon 2025 begins, Novak Djokovic once again finds himself at the centre of speculation over his future in tennis. At 38, the Serbian legend—owner of 24 Grand Slam singles titles—is no stranger to being asked whether each major could be his last. The question surfaced again ahead of his opening round at the All England Club, and while Djokovic didn’t give a definitive answer, his tone balanced realism with quiet optimism.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025: Men's, women's singles round 1 match-ups, live streaming He admitted that he cannot predict if this Wimbledon will be his final one, but made it clear he hasn’t lost his hunger. “My wish,” he explained, “is to keep playing for a few more years if I’m physically fit and mentally motivated.” Djokovic remains determined to chase more glory, even if the end of his career appears on the distant horizon.

“Wimbledon gives me the best chance” Djokovic acknowledged that Wimbledon may be his best shot at claiming a record 25th Grand Slam title—more than any player in history. He spoke fondly of the tournament’s atmosphere and his success on its grass courts. His comfort at SW19, where he has lifted the trophy seven times, gives him confidence. Reflecting on his form and the surface, Djokovic said the motivation and mindset he finds at Wimbledon push him to perform at his best. He begins his campaign against France’s Alexandre Muller, aiming to reach an eighth final in the past nine editions of the event.