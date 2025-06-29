Who will be the next sprint king? Gout is front-runner; here's how

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra turns fan's wish into a VVIP trip for NC Classic event In a world that has long awaited the next sprint sensation, 17-year-old Australian athlete Gout Gout is making an early claim to the throne once occupied by Usain Bolt. Gout recently clocked a blistering 20.02 seconds in the 200m at the prestigious Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic—his first major outing on European soil. The performance not only shattered his own national record but also confirmed his growing reputation as a future global track star. With South Sudanese roots and a hunger for speed, the teenager from Queensland is turning heads not just for his times, but for a finishing burst reminiscent of Bolt in his prime. Gout’s journey so far has been defined by hard work, raw talent and rising expectations.

A Record-Breaking Start Born in Ipswich, near Brisbane, Gout is the son of South Sudanese immigrants who settled in Australia in 2005. His breakout moment came in December last year when, as a 16-year-old, he ran 200m in 20.04 seconds at the national high school championships—breaking a record that had stood since 1968. That run etched his name alongside Peter Norman, an Olympic silver medallist, and made the athletics world take notice. The following year, Gout won silver at the U20 World Championships in Lima, Peru, clocking 20.60 seconds. That performance earned him a contract with Adidas and a spot among the most-watched young sprinters in the world.

Bolt Comparisons and Sub-20 Firepower Though comparisons with Usain Bolt may seem premature, Gout has already achieved what the Jamaican legend hadn’t at the same age. Bolt’s best U18 time for 200m was 20.13s—a mark Gout has surpassed. He even recorded a wind-assisted 19.84s earlier this year, along with a 9.99s in the 100m—though both were deemed ineligible due to excessive tailwind. Observers have noted that Gout’s greatest asset is his surge in the final stretch of the 200m, often overtaking competitors after the bend. Speaking to media, Gout reportedly acknowledged that his top-end speed gives him confidence, even when others start faster.