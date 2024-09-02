Paralympics 2024: Para-shooters Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat eliminated

Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat could not make the final of the mixed 25m pistol (SH1) competition at the Paralympics here on Monday, finishing 10th and 11th respectively in the qualifications.

The two Indians showed consistency when they turned up for the qualification round in the first session. Nihal was placed fourth with a score of 287 at the end of the precision stage, while Amir was holding the eighth and final qualifying spot with 286.

In the rapid stage however, both Nihal and Amir could only manage 282 for aggregate scores of 569 and 568 respectively, which were not good enough for them to clear the qualification.