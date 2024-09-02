Decoded: Will Bihar's first Sports Academy be a gamechanger for athletes?

In a significant leap forward for Bihar's sporting landscape, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently inaugurated the state's first-ever Sports Academy and Bihar Sports University at the sprawling International Sports Complex in Rajgir. This state-of-the-art facility, launched on National Sports Day, aims to turn Bihar into a sporting powerhouse, offering world-class training and infrastructure across multiple disciplines.

With its sights set on producing Olympic-level athletes by 2032, the complex represents a bold new chapter for sports development in the region. The upcoming Women's Asian Champions Trophy, set to be hosted here, is only the beginning of this ambitious journey.

International sports complex at Rajgir



Spanning 90 acres and constructed at a cost of Rs 740 crore, the International Sports Complex offers training facilities for 24 different sports disciplines. According to the state government, athletes will have access to comprehensive amenities, including accommodation, training, and medical services, all located on the same campus.

The complex features a primary cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 50,000, along with eight smaller stadiums, each accommodating 10,000 spectators. In addition to cricket, the facility is designed to support multiple sports such as athletics, football, hockey, volleyball, and kabaddi. Plans also include the construction of a cutting-edge hospital, fitness centre, and sports research facilities.

The complex had been in the pipeline since 2007 when Nitish Kumar announced his vision to build it in Rajgir, located in his home district of Nalanda.

Upcoming event: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Rajgir will host its first-ever international sports event, the 8th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in hockey, scheduled from November 11 to 20, 2024. This marks a significant achievement for Bihar, as it will be the city's first continental sports tournament. The event is being organised as a collaborative effort between Hockey India and the Bihar government.

Bihar Sports University (BSU)



With the objective of promoting sports education and research, the Bihar government approved the establishment of Bihar Sports University (BSU) in July 2021. The university will specialise in areas such as physical education, sports science, sports technology, sports management, and sports training, and serve as a hub for high-level research and training in the state.

The university will operate within the premises of the International Sports Complex. In preparation for its functioning, 81 permanent and 33 contractual positions have been sanctioned, ranging from directors and trainers to dieticians and yoga instructors. Additionally, 31 new staff positions were approved in July 2022 to ensure the smooth operation of the university.

Key appointments and facilities



Rajnikant, a 2011-batch IAS officer who recently took voluntary retirement as Lakhisarai district magistrate, has been appointed as the registrar of the Bihar Sports Directorate. He will also serve as the acting vice chancellor of BSU until a permanent appointment is made. His role officially begins on September 1, 2024.

BSU aims to provide both residential and non-residential training to athletes, focusing on international-level scientific training. Facilities at the complex include an athletics track, football stadium, hockey turf stadium, and courts for sports like basketball, volleyball, handball, lawn tennis, and badminton. Additionally, wrestling, weightlifting, archery, and fencing facilities are available.

Sports hostels for both men and women, along with a transit hostel and accommodations for trainers, have already been completed.

Felicitation and exhibition match



During the inauguration event, nine international players from Bihar were honoured and awarded cash prizes in recognition of their achievements. An exhibition match by the Indian women’s hockey team, who won the Asian Games, was also organised on the newly constructed hockey turf. The team will practise on-site until September 1, giving trainees from four Eklavya centres an opportunity to train with the national players.

Importance of Rajgir Sports Academy for Bihar



Sharing their excitement, officials in Bihar said that by the 2032 Olympics, athletes from Bihar would not only participate but also win medals. They stated that this marked the beginning of their journey, with players receiving quality training to advance in their respective sports. Another official highlighted that the academy, constructed on 99.6 acres, would play a crucial role in Bihar's transformation into a sporting superpower by 2032.

(with inputs from agencies)