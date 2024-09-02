US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden knocked out in round 3

India's challenge in the men's doubles event of the US Open ended with the defeat of Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the third round, here.

The second seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in 66 minutes on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bopanna and Ebden had won the Australian Open early this year.

The 44-year-old Bopanna has already announced retirement from Davis Cup and it will be interesting to see if he will return to defend his Australian Open crown in January 2025.