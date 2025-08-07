Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open 2025 prize money up by 20%; singles champ to get record $5 million

US Open 2025 prize money up by 20%; singles champ to get record $5 million

The US Open 2025 will reward its singles champions with a record $5 million each, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded last year

US Open 2025
US Open 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a landmark move for professional tennis, the US Open 2025 is set to offer the richest prize pool in the tournament’s history. The US Tennis Association (USTA) announced that total player compensation will surge to $90 million, a 20% increase from last year, with nearly $85 million distributed across all events. The most striking headline is the unprecedented $5 million winners’ prize in both men’s and women’s singles, a sharp jump that reflects the sport’s ongoing push for greater equity and financial growth. With prize money reaching new heights and scheduling changes on the horizon, the 2025 edition is shaping up to be one of the most significant in US Open history. 

Record-shattering payouts across all categories

The upcoming US Open will not only reward its singles champions with a record $5 million each, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded last year, but will also significantly boost earnings for players throughout the draw. Singles runners-up will receive $2.5 million, while semifinalists will earn $1.26 million, a 26% increase from 2024.
 
The new financial benchmarks apply to other categories as well. Men’s and women’s doubles winners will each take home $1 million per team, marking a new high for those events. Even qualifying rounds, often overlooked in prize announcements, will see payouts increase by 10% to a total of $8 million.
 
The prize pool also includes payments for mixed doubles and wheelchair competitions. The new mixed doubles event, which will kick off the tournament on August 19–20, features a top prize of $1 million.

Singles schedule extended to 15 days

Another major change at this year’s tournament is the extension of the singles competitions from 14 days to 15. For the first time, singles matches will begin on a Sunday, August 24, as part of the effort to improve scheduling and player recovery time. The change is also expected to enhance fan engagement during the opening weekend.

Push from players drives change

This spike in prize money comes amid growing calls from top tennis professionals for a fairer share of Grand Slam revenues. In March, a group of 20 elite players, including Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, signed a letter addressed to the leadership of the four major tournaments. In the letter, they asked for increased prize money and more influence in key decisions affecting their careers.
 
Since then, informal discussions have taken place between players and tournament representatives. The US Open’s prize money announcement appears to be a direct response to those demands. The increase also restores momentum that had slowed during the pandemic, when payouts temporarily dipped.

US Open leads the majors in financial scale

At a time when other Grand Slams have also raised their stakes—Wimbledon’s 2025 prize pool climbed around 7% to approximately $73 million—the US Open remains the financial frontrunner. With singles champions in London taking home close to $4 million each, the US Open’s $5 million figure stands well above the rest.

Investment in infrastructure continues

The announcement also comes just months after the USTA revealed a sweeping $800 million renovation plan for Arthur Ashe Stadium, the centrepiece of the tournament. Touted as the largest single investment in US Open history, the project underscores the event’s broader ambitions, both in terms of player experience and global prestige.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kanpur Warriors announced as latest franchise for UP Kabaddi League 2025

World Games 2025: India contingent, full schedule; all you need to know

National record holder Annu Rani logs 1st 60m javelin throw in over a year

More female stars now, but they must know self-representation: Sania Mirza

Boxing: Anurag Thakur once again declared ineligible for BFI elections

Topics :US Open

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story