Phenomenally talented Bopanna shows age no bar: PM Modi on Grand Slam win

Bopanna on Saturday became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden

In a high-quality game, second seeded Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6(0), 7-5 against the Italian team in the final that lasted 01.39 hours (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 9:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday showered praise on Rohan Bopanna, who at 43 became the oldest Grand Slam champion in men's doubles, saying his remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder people's capabilities are defined by their spirit, hard work and perseverance.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Time and again, the phenomenally talented Rohan Bopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. Best wishes for his future endeavours."

Bopanna on Saturday became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden following a commanding win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

In a high-quality game, second seeded Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6(0), 7-5 against the Italian team in the final that lasted 01.39 hours.

Topics :Narendra ModiRohan BopannaIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

