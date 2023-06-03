Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery

Rafael Nadal is expected to need about five months to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, a timeline that likely would keep him out for the rest of this season

AP Paris
Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Rafael Nadal is expected to need about five months to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, a timeline that likely would keep him out for the rest of this season.

Nadal's spokesman, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said on Saturday the 22-time Grand Slam champion's 37th birthday that two procedures were performed Friday night by a trio of doctors at a clinic in Barcelona. One portion of the operation was for a tendon, the other for an old labrum injury.

When Nadal announced last month that he would be missing the French Open because of the hip problem that has sidelined him since January, he said he hoped to be able to return at some point in 2023 but that he expected next year to be the last of his career.

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

