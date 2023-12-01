Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Rafael Nadal to return to playing with Brisbane International in January

Rafael Nadal to return to playing with Brisbane International in January

Rafael Nadal will return to playing at the Brisbane International in Australia in January, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said Friday

Rafael Nadal. (Photo: Wikipedia)
AP Madrid

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Rafael Nadal will return to playing at the Brisbane International in Australia in January, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said Friday.

"After a year of not competing, it is time to come back," Nadal said in a video posted on social media. "It will be in Brisbane in the first week of January. See you there."

The 37-year-old Spaniard has not played on tour since last January, when he hurt his hip flexor during a loss in the second round of the Australian Open.

In May, a little more than a week before the start of the French Open, Nadal announced that he would miss the tournament he's won a record 14 times and wasn't exactly sure when he might return to play.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

