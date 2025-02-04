Rs 3 lakh for gold? Medals up for sale in National Games in Uttarakhand

The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand has found itself engulfed in a huge controversy as the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) on Monday accepted the recommendation of the Prevention of Manipulation of Competition (PMC) and removed the competition director of taekwondo, T Praveen Kumar, for allegedly fixing results in 10 of the 16 weight categories in the event.

According to the report, Kumar allegedly sold the gold, silver, and bronze medals in these categories for Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

What PMC reported

The Prevention of Manipulation of Competition (PMC) committee, formed to investigate allegations of match and medal fixing in the taekwondo events at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, found evidence of predetermined results in 10 out of 16 weight categories.

According to a PMC member, multiple credible sources indicated that officials had allegedly sold gold, silver, and bronze medals for Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The inquiry also revealed that the competition director, T Praveen Kumar, had appointed office-bearers, state association executives, and an equipment vendor as 'sports-specific volunteers' for selection trials, raising concerns over impartiality.

GTCC on PMC’s recommendation

Following the PMC’s findings, the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) acted on the "strong recommendations" of the panel and removed T Praveen Kumar from his role as competition director. Sunaina Kumari, chairperson of the GTCC, stated that the decision was made to uphold the integrity of the Games. The panel also recommended replacing several technical officials to prevent further manipulation.

Impact on other events

The scandal has cast a shadow over the taekwondo events, which include 16 Kyorugi and 10 Poomsae competitions scheduled to take place at Milam Hall, Haldwani, from Tuesday to Saturday. The sporting directors of several other sports have also been asked to be replaced by the PMC to prevent further incidents of this nature.

IOA president on controversy

In response to the controversy, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha expressed her disappointment, saying it was "shocking and sad" that National Games medals were allegedly decided before the competition even began. She emphasised the need for fair play to ensure athletes receive a genuine opportunity to compete at the highest level.