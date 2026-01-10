Sabalenka marches into Brisbane International final with win over Muchova

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Muchov 6-3, 6-4 Saturday to advance to the Brisbane International final.

Sabalenka, the defending Brisbane champion, clinched the semifinal at Pat Rafter Arena on her fourth match point to advance to Sunday's final against the winner of a later semifinal between fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula and Marta Kostyuk.

On Friday, in a rematch of last year's Australian Open final, Sabalenka broke Madison Keys' in five straight service games on the way to a 6-3, 6-3 win. Last year at Melbourne Park, Keys beat Sabalenka for her first Grand Slam singles title.

The Brisbane International is a tuneup event for this year's Australian Open, which begins Jan. 18.