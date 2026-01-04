Panghal, Sagar open campaigns with wins at National Boxing Championships

2018 Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Sagar of Haryana began their campaigns with victories as the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships got underway at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Sunday.

Panghal cruises to unanimous win in bantamweight

Competing in the bantamweight category, Panghal produced a dominant performance against Usman Mohd Sultan of Bihar. He controlled the bout throughout and sealed a win by unanimous decision.

In the same category, Lalrambuat of Mizoram also moved forward after beating Santosh Kumar of Odisha by unanimous decision.

Sagar edges past Edwin in split decision

In the heavyweight category, Sagar was tested by Edwin of Kerala and was made to work hard before coming through. The Haryana boxer eventually advanced after securing a split-decision verdict.