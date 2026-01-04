Panghal, Sagar open campaigns with wins at National Boxing Championships

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 9:24 PM IST
2018 Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Sagar of Haryana began their campaigns with victories as the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships got underway at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Sunday.
The tournament is being held with the men’s and women’s National Championships running simultaneously at the same venue for the first time. But the start of the elite tournament was delayed by four hours and 30 minutes. Around 600 boxers from across the country are competing across 10 weight categories each for men and women.
Panghal cruises to unanimous win in bantamweight
Competing in the bantamweight category, Panghal produced a dominant performance against Usman Mohd Sultan of Bihar. He controlled the bout throughout and sealed a win by unanimous decision.
In the same category, Lalrambuat of Mizoram also moved forward after beating Santosh Kumar of Odisha by unanimous decision.
Sagar edges past Edwin in split decision
In the heavyweight category, Sagar was tested by Edwin of Kerala and was made to work hard before coming through. The Haryana boxer eventually advanced after securing a split-decision verdict.