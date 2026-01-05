Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra launches athlete management firm Vel Sports

Javelin thrower and Olympic medal winner Neeraj Chopra has launched his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports, as he concludes his formal partnership with JSW Sports.

Chopra’s association with JSW Sports began in 2016, when he was first scouted through the JSW Sports Excellence Program (SEP). He then formally joined JSW Sports and has been with the company for the last 10 years.

“Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I’ll always remain grateful for their support and vision. As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey,” Chopra said in a release.