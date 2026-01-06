NADA crackdown: Full list of Indian athletes who failed latest dope test

ALSO READ: Indian pacer Shami receives SIR notice amid electoral roll check in WB India’s National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Monday released the latest list of Indian athletes who failed the doping test conducted by the agency in July last year. The list includes the likes of Uttarakhand domestic cricketer Rajan Kumar and Tamil Nadu sprinter S Dhanalakshmi. All the athletes named in the list have been handed provisional suspension from active competition, except Dhanalakshmi, who has been served with a ban.

Check full list of athletes who failed latest dope test by NADA

Rajan Kumar (Cricketer)

The Uttarakhand cricketer Rajan Kumar, who last featured for his state team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 against Delhi, has been found guilty of using drostanolone, metenolone and clomifene. Clomifene is primarily a fertility medication used in women to treat infertility. However, it is also known to help restore testosterone levels in men, which has led to its misuse in sports. Notably, Rajan, who was also picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2026, is now only the third Indian player to fail a dope test after Prithvi Shaw in 2019 and Anshula Rao in 2020.

S Dhanalakshmi (Sprinter) Indian sprinter from Tamil Nadu S Dhanalakshmi, who recorded her personal best timing of 11.06 seconds in the women’s 100m nationals in August last year, has failed a dope test for the second time in her career and will now serve an eight-year ban for her second violation. She was also found to have used drostanolone in her latest test. Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi (Footballer) India women’s midfielder Ratanbala Devi, a consistent figure since her 2017 international debut, has been provisionally suspended following a positive doping result. She earned 48 caps for India, scored 13 international goals, and registered seven assists in senior internationals. At club level in the Indian Women’s League, she played 32 matches, netting 15 goals across three seasons, and was part of title-contending squads, before her second adverse finding triggered a long suspension.

Gaurav Patel (Javelin thrower) Junior javelin thrower Gaurav Patel, one of India’s top emerging talents before his ban, is under provisional suspension after failing the dope test, as he was found using norandrosterone. He competed in two National Junior Championships, finishing fifth (2024) and seventh (2025), and recorded a personal best of 71.42m at the 2025 Federation Cup U20 qualifiers, ranking him third among Indian U20 throwers that season, before his positive sample led to immediate ineligibility. Khusboo Kumari (Weightlifter) Weightlifter Khusboo Kumari has also been provisionally suspended after testing positive in the latest NADA list. Her test showed the presence of ligandrol in her blood. Before her violation, she won gold at the 2025 Khelo India University Games, lifted a personal-best clean and jerk of 118kg and snatch of 96kg in the 59kg category, and placed fourth at the 2025 Senior National Weightlifting Championships, marking her as a national-level podium contender prior to suspension.