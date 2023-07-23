Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title

Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title

Indian Men's Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat world no. Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in three sets to win the Korea Open 500 title

BS Web Team New Delhi
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India win the Korea Open 2023 title. Photo: BAI Media

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Indian Men’s Doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Ranbkireddy and Chirag Shetty more commonly known as Sat-Chi is on a roll as they beat the world number one Doubles pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in three-sets- 17-21, 21-13 and 21-14 to be crowned as the champions of Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament. 

This is the first time in history that an Indian Men’s Doubles pairing has won more than two World Tour titles in a single year. This victory came after the duo’s historic Indonesia Open win in June, which was the first Super 1000 win by any Indian shuttler ever.
Major titles won by Sat-Chi since pairing up together 
Commonwealth Games 2022- Gold 
Thomas Cup 2022- Gold
World Championships 2022- Bronze 
Badminton Asia Championship 2023- Gold

World Tour titles

Super 300- Swiss Open (2023)
Super 500- Thailand Open (2019), India Open (2022) and Korea Open (2023)
Super 750- French Open (2022)
Super 1000- Indonesia Open (2023)

*With inputs from PTI

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

