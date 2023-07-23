Indian Men’s Doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Ranbkireddy and Chirag Shetty more commonly known as Sat-Chi is on a roll as they beat the world number one Doubles pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in three-sets- 17-21, 21-13 and 21-14 to be crowned as the champions of Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament.

This is the first time in history that an Indian Men’s Doubles pairing has won more than two World Tour titles in a single year. This victory came after the duo’s historic Indonesia Open win in June, which was the first Super 1000 win by any Indian shuttler ever.

Commonwealth Games 2022- Gold

Thomas Cup 2022- Gold

World Championships 2022- Bronze

Badminton Asia Championship 2023- Gold

World Tour titles

Super 300- Swiss Open (2023)

Super 500- Thailand Open (2019), India Open (2022) and Korea Open (2023)

Super 750- French Open (2022)

Super 1000- Indonesia Open (2023)



*With inputs from PTI