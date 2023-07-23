Consistent conquerors @Shettychirag04 | @satwiksairaj— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 23, 2023
: @badmintonphoto #IndiaontheRise#Badminton
*With inputs from PTI
Indian Men's Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat world no. Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in three sets to win the Korea Open 500 titleBS Web Team New Delhi
First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 6:36 PM IST