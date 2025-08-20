Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Saurabh-Suruchi clinch 10m air pistol mixed team bronze at Asian C'ship

Suruchi Inder Singh
Press Trust of India Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
The Indian pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and rising teenage star Suruchi Inder Singh clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze, beating Chinese Taipei in the Asian Shooting Championships here on Wednesday.

The duo defeated Liu Heng-Yu and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen 17-9 to add to the individual bronze that double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker had won in the women's 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday. 

The Indian pair qualified for the medal round placed fifth with Suruchi firing 292 and Saurabh scoring 286. the duo aggregated 578 in the qualification round to be placed fifth going into the eight-team medal round.

Suruchi, who has been on song this season winning four World Cup medals, started the qualification round with a perfect 100 in the opening series, faltered in the second to score 94 and ended the preliminary round with a 98.

Chaudhary had series of 95, 96 and 95.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

