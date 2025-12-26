Savita Punia ranks 2020 Olympics QF win vs Aus her favourite India moment

The new season of India’s franchise-based hockey tournament, the Hockey India League (HIL) 2025, will commence from Sunday, December 28, with the women’s league taking the turf first. Before the official start of the tournament, Soorma Hockey Club and Indian skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia spoke to Aditya Kaushik in an exclusive interview, where she talked about both her aspirations with Soorma Hockey Club in HIL 2026 and in the Indian jersey ahead of a jam-packed 2026.

Savita, who lost the final of HIL 2025 with Soorma Hockey Club, said that the team is more hungry than before to cross that final hurdle and lift the trophy this time. She also said that given India have a lot of matches to play in 2026, her first direction to the team would be to keep their fitness levels up to the mark. According to Savita, a fit body helps players execute better.

Savita also talked about her most favourite match in the Indian jersey, which was India’s iconic 1-0 win over Australia in the 2020 Olympics. She also said that India’s future in hockey is very safe, but only if players stay committed throughout. Check Savita Punia’s full conversion with Business standard below: Last year also you were part of Soorma Hockey Club and came very close to winning the Hockey India League title. How excited are you for the new season, and how confident are you about crossing the final hurdle this time? Savita Punia: We were very close last year, and falling short only makes you hungrier. A new season brings new energy, and the belief within the group feels stronger now. Our confidence comes from preparation and unity. We don’t speak about the final hurdle as pressure—we treat it as the next job to complete, together.

Leagues like HIL give a platform to youngsters and help grow the sport. It was introduced, paused for a few years, and is now back. What are your thoughts on that journey and its impact on Indian hockey? Savita Punia: I’m the most senior player in our team, so I’ve seen how long we waited for HIL. When it stopped earlier, it was disappointing for everyone who cares about hockey. But now that it’s back, it feels like a new beginning with more hope. There can’t be a better platform for young athletes. You train and play with senior India camp players and top international athletes—that creates a healthy, competitive environment. It doesn’t just give exposure, it builds confidence, habits, and professionalism, especially for domestic players.

India have a packed 2026 schedule—World Cup qualifiers, Commonwealth Games, the World Cup, and the Asian Games. As captain, what are the team’s priorities and preparations heading into such a crucial year? Savita Punia: 2026 is extremely packed and every tournament is important, but first we need to be fit and ready for all of it. Even during HIL, we’ve already started discussing the World Cup qualifiers. Most HIL teams have eight to 10 national athletes, so we constantly learn from each other. The biggest priority is fitness—if we stay physically strong, everything else becomes simpler: communication, structure, mindset, and execution.

Looking back at your career, what is your favourite moment or match with the Indian team? Savita Punia: The quarter-final win against Australia in the 2020 Olympics is one of my most memorable matches. We weren’t thinking about pressure or excitement during the game—we were focused on staying connected as a team across defence, midfield, and attack. The score was 1-0 till the third quarter, and we knew the final minutes would be crucial. With two-and-a-half minutes left, we realised we were close to the semi-final, and every second demanded complete focus. That intensity made it special. Who are the best Indian hockey players of all time in your view? And which current players do you believe will carry India’s hockey legacy into the future?