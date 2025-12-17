Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Carlos Alcaraz ends 7-year coaching partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Carlos Alcaraz ends 7-year coaching partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is parting ways with his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, the man who guided him to the pinnacle of men's tennis during a remarkably successful seven-year partnership.

Carlos Alcaraz, Carlos, Alcaraz
Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, poses with the trophy after the men's final match against United States' Taylor Fritz at the Tokyo ATP 500 tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is parting ways with his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, the man who guided him to the pinnacle of men's tennis during a remarkably successful seven-year partnership.

Alcaraz announced the decision to end their collaboration on Wednesday in a message on his social networks. Ferrero, in a separate statement, thanked his protege and said he wished he could have continued.

With Ferrero, who coached the Spaniard since he was 15 years old, Alcaraz claimed six Grand Slams: two French Open titles, two Wimbledon crowns and two US Opens. He amassed 24 tour-level titles, including eight Masters 1000 trophies.

After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to bring our chapter together as coach and player to an end, the 22-year-old Alcaraz wrote. Thank you for turning childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you've accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. I've enjoyed every single step with you immensely. 

With Ferrero, Alcaraz became the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings after winning the U.S. Open in 2022 at 19.

Today is a difficult day, Ferrero said. One of those when it's hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it. We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments.

Alcaraz did not say whether he would hire a new coach as a replacement. Last year, Alcaraz hired Samuel Lopez to work alongside Ferrero.

Earlier this month, Ferrero and Lopez were named coaches of the year in the ATP awards after helping Alcazar reclaim the No. 1 spot. In yet another prolific season, Alcazar won a career-best and season-leading 71 matches wins and finished with eight titles, including trophies at Roland-Garros and the US Open.

We have been an incredible team despite the difficulties, and I am sure you will continue to achieve great success, Ferrero said. "I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Messi's India Tour finale in Delhi delayed by 40 mins due to bad weather

Vinesh Phogat comes out of retirement, eyes 2028 Los Angeles Olympics medal

India's first professional golf league, '72 The League', announced by PGTI

Spain vs Germany HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey WC Final: GER edge ESP 3-2 in penalties to claim 8th title

FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Full list of winners and runners-up

Topics :Tennis News

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story