India's first professional golf league, '72 The League', announced by PGTI

Indian golf is set for a significant shift in 2026 as the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Thursday announced the start of ‘72 The League’, India’s first franchise-based professional golf league. Developed in partnership with Game of Life Sports (GOLS), the league introduces a structured, team-driven competition aimed at expanding the sport’s reach and strengthening its professional ecosystem.

Backed by prominent sports figures such as former Indian cricket team’s skipper and current PGTI president Kapil Dev, the initiative is positioned as a long-term investment in golf’s future in India. Kapil Dev, during the launch event, told the media that 72 The League can help Indian players grow accustomed to tough competition with some of the best talents, which can help them perform better in European events or even help them finally secure a podium finish at the Olympics.

ALSO READ: AB InBev named official beer partner of ICC for major tournaments from 2026 The inaugural season will begin in February 2026 across three NCR venues and will feature a total of 60 players, bringing a fresh competitive identity to a sport gradually rising in popularity. The league marks a new chapter for Indian golf: Kapil Dev PGTI president Kapil Dev said the launch represents one of the most important steps taken by Indian golf in recent years. He noted that a structured, team-based league had been missing from the sport and that 72 The League fills a crucial gap in the professional pathway. “With the launch of 72 The League, PGTI is turning over a new leaf for the growth of golf in India,” he said, emphasising that the model will create new opportunities for players and bring additional visibility to the sport.

Kapil Dev also added that the league format brings excitement and fresh possibilities, both for players looking to elevate their careers and for fans who will now see golf presented in a more dynamic form. Amandeep Johl calls the rising professionalism in the sport PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl, during the announcement event, said that the league builds on years of steady growth achieved across the domestic golf landscape. He pointed to the rise in tournaments, deeper participation and improved prize money as foundations for this next step. According to him, 72 The League is timed perfectly to accelerate the sport’s development. “This launch marks the next important chapter in the golf landscape in India, which I am sure will give a major fillip to the sport,” he said. Johl explained that the league’s format and structure align with PGTI’s broader vision of taking Indian golf into a more competitive, commercially viable and professionally organised era.

The timing is right for expanding golf’s audience: GOLS co-founders Game of Life Sports co-founder Samant Sikka said the initiative was conceived at a time when interest in golf is steadily rising, especially among younger audiences. He said the league is designed to bring the sport closer to viewers who may not yet be familiar with its competitive structure. “We felt this is an ideal time to launch 72 The League, bringing golf closer to newer audiences and making the sport more mainstream,” he said. Fellow co-founder Amit Kharabanda added that the league aims to create an experience that blends top-tier competition with modern fan engagement. He said the vision is not only to elevate golf as a sport but also to present it in a premium entertainment format. “We aim to deliver a top-notch league that propels golf forward in an innovative format combining competition and lifestyle,” he said.

Samant Sikka also said that the league will stick to the traditional format of the game and will not be creating any new special rules or game formats for at least the first season. However, he also said that every game is changing constantly and they will be open to new ideas in the future. Commissioner Amrit Mathur outlines the league’s long-term impact Newly appointed commissioner Amrit Mathur said 72 The League arrives at a defining moment for Indian golf, offering the structure and visibility needed to push the sport into a new phase. He described the league model as one that has transformed several other sports in India and believes golf is now ready for a similar shift. “We are ushering in a new era of Indian golf with the launch of 72 The League,” he said, noting that the platform will help discover talent, build stronger communities and increase engagement among fans and young athletes. Mathur also highlighted that the league’s format will significantly improve the sport’s storytelling and accessibility.