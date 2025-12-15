Messi's India Tour finale in Delhi delayed by 40 mins due to bad weather

Lionel Messi’s arrival in the national capital for the final leg of his GOAT Tour in India was delayed on Monday after foggy conditions disrupted his charter flight. "Due to adverse weather conditions, Messi's flight has been delayed. The event will commence 40 minutes later than scheduled," organisers posted the message at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Messi, who is on a three-day visit, was in Mumbai for the second day of his whirlwind trip and was expected to land in Delhi earlier in the morning. However, his flight was deferred due to inclement weather, leaving the Argentine great waiting at the Mumbai airport.

The World Cup winner is expected to depart shortly for his final set of engagements in Delhi. The schedule includes an appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (earlier known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) for a ticketed event. Organisers confirm delay in Messi's arrival at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Photo: Shashwat Nishant Flight delayed amid poor weather According to information shared by organisers, the hold-up was caused by low visibility and fog. Messi remained at the airport in Mumbai as plans were adjusted around the revised departure time. ALSO READ: Messi India Tour 2025 Day 3: What fans can expect from Delhi leg of event? The delay comes after a high-profile evening in Mumbai, where the football star drew large crowds and attention across the city.

Mumbai event draws celebrities and sports icons In Mumbai, Messi posed for photographs with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and also met a mix of Bollywood personalities and political figures. The appearance was part of a curated set of public engagements that have followed Messi through multiple Indian cities as part of the tour. Earlier stops included Hyderabad and Kolkata Before Mumbai, Messi made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata, with fans gathering in significant numbers to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The Kolkata leg, however, saw chaotic scenes at the venue. Frustrated supporters, who were unable to see Messi amid heavy security and the presence of officials and politicians, damaged seating and surged on to the Salt Lake Stadium pitch.