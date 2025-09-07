Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sinner vs Alcaraz: US Open men's singles final live match time, streaming

Sinner vs Alcaraz: US Open men's singles final live match time, streaming

Sinner and Alcaraz, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the world respectively, have built a compelling on-court rivalry in 2025.

US Open 2025 final
US Open 2025 final
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to reignite their riveting rivalry in the final of the U.S. Open 2025 on Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This will be their third consecutive Grand Slam final meeting, adding yet another chapter to one of modern tennis’ most exciting matchups.
 
Sinner and Alcaraz, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the world respectively, have built a compelling on-court rivalry in 2025. They met in the finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year, with Alcaraz saving match points to win in Paris and Sinner avenging that loss at the All England Club.
 
At Flushing Meadows, Sinner returns as the defending champion and looks to solidify his hold on the No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open champion, is eyeing a second title in New York and comes into the final in red-hot form, having dismantled four-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semis.
 
Sinner has faced tougher moments, dropping sets to Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, but has largely looked composed and in control throughout the tournament.
 
With history, rankings, and a Grand Slam title on the line, this highly anticipated clash promises fireworks on the hard courts of New York. 
 

US Open 2025 men's singles final live streaming and telecast details

 
When will men's singles final action of US Open 2025 between Alcaraz and Sinner begin?
 
The men's singles final action of US Open 2025 between Alcaraz and Sinner will begin at 11:30 PM IST on September 7 (according to IST).
 
Where to watch live telecast of US Open 2025 Men's singles final match in India?
 
Star Sports will provide the live telecast of US Open Men's singles final match between Alcaraz and Sinner in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of US Open 2025 Men's singles final match in India?
 
JioHotstar, through their app and website, will provide the live streaming of US Open Men's singles final match in India.
 
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final LIVE SCORE: MAL 3-1 CHN in 4th QTR; IND to take on KOR at 7:30 PM IST

Lovlina says missing right coach, training led to early Worlds defeat

India men's compound archery team win maiden gold at World Championships

India's World Cup shooting hopes rest on Olympians Ramita, Divyansh

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Today's matches, streaming, points table

Topics :US OpenTennis News

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story