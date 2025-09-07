Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final LIVE SCORE: MAL 2-0 CHN in 3rd QTR; IND to take on KOR at 7:30 PM IST

The Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final is set for an electrifying showdown as hosts India take on reigning champions Korea on tonight at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. This much-anticipated clash promises high stakes and intense competition, with both teams eyeing continental supremacy.
Team Korea booked their place in the final with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Malaysia in their last Super 4 match. Trailing 1-3 at one stage, the defending champions mounted a spirited comeback, showcasing the resilience and determination that helped them lift the trophy in 2022. Now, they stand just one win away from securing back-to-back Asia Cup titles.
India, on the other hand, stormed into the final in style, crushing China 6-0 in a dominant display. The Men in Blue were clinical in attack and disciplined in defense, giving the home crowd plenty to cheer about. With a balanced squad and the momentum of an unbeaten run, India will look to reclaim the Asia Cup title and put an end to Korea’s hopes of a repeat triumph.
As both teams bring contrasting strengths to the table, India’s flair and home advantage versus Korea’s grit and experience, fans can expect a thrilling final that could go down to the wire. China will also be playing Malaysia for the 3rd and 4th place match.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE Streaming and Telecast details
The live streaming of Super 4 round of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live teleast today's hockey match.
6:15 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China still not done!
China are still going at it with their attacks as they still see an opening in this game. They haven't really been good with their Penalty corners still.
6:07 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Malaysia double their lead!
A second goal for Malaysia with 10 minutes of the quarter left. Brilliant drive in the box and then a tap in from a good cross for the Men in Yellow.
6:05 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PC for China!
China gets a penalty corner as they fail to convert it in the 4th minute of the quarter.
6:00 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half kicks off!
The 2nd half kicks off with China hoping to get back into the game in the last half an hour.
5:50 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Half-time!
The players go into half-time with only one goal in the game. Malaysia trying their best to double their lead but China too are holding their fort and trying to create chances now.
5:38 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China holding the ball more!
China are keeping possession for now to try and create chances. Malaysia sitting back and waiting for the counter.
5:33 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: End of 1st quarter!
The first quarter ends as Malaysia go into the next quarter with the lead.
5:23 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Malaysia score!
Malaysia get the breakthrough as their persistent attacks give them the result in the 8th minute.
5:15 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!
We are underway in the 3rd/4th place match as Malaysia and China take the field for the last time in Bihar.
5:04 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players out on the ground!
The players are out on the ground as the action is about to begin in Rajgir again.
4:53 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Defending champions in action later on!
South Korea, the reigning champions will be up against the hosts in the final and will have to give their best in order to lift their 2nd consecutive title this year.
4:43 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
The 3rd/4th place clash is less than 15 minutes away with Malaysia and China trying to end their tournament on a high.
4:33 PM
Malaysia vs China Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Final day action in Rajgir!
Hello and welocme to the live coverage of the Hero Men's Asia Cup 2025 hockey as we cover the 3rd/4th place match along with the final in Rajgir. Malaysia will take on China at 5 PM IST while the final clash will take place at 7:30 PM IST between India and Korea.