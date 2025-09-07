Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final LIVE SCORE: MAL 2-0 CHN in 3rd QTR; IND to take on KOR at 7:30 PM IST

The Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final is set for an electrifying showdown as hosts India take on reigning champions Korea on tonight at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. This much-anticipated clash promises high stakes and intense competition, with both teams eyeing continental supremacy.

ALSO READ: Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Today's matches, streaming, points table Team Korea booked their place in the final with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Malaysia in their last Super 4 match. Trailing 1-3 at one stage, the defending champions mounted a spirited comeback, showcasing the resilience and determination that helped them lift the trophy in 2022. Now, they stand just one win away from securing back-to-back Asia Cup titles.

India, on the other hand, stormed into the final in style, crushing China 6-0 in a dominant display. The Men in Blue were clinical in attack and disciplined in defense, giving the home crowd plenty to cheer about. With a balanced squad and the momentum of an unbeaten run, India will look to reclaim the Asia Cup title and put an end to Korea’s hopes of a repeat triumph.

As both teams bring contrasting strengths to the table, India’s flair and home advantage versus Korea’s grit and experience, fans can expect a thrilling final that could go down to the wire. China will also be playing Malaysia for the 3rd and 4th place match.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE Streaming and Telecast details

The live streaming of Super 4 round of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live teleast today's hockey match.