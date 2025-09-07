India's World Cup shooting hopes rest on Olympians Ramita, Divyansh

Olympian rifle shooters Ramita Jindal and Divyansh Singh Panwar will spearhead a 24-member Indian contingent that will compete at the fourth and final ISSF World Cup (rifle & pistol), beginning here on Tuesday as the team looks to build on their superb performance at the recently-concluded Asian Championships.

Following the Asian meet in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, this is another opportunity for the country's shooters to show their mettle against the Chinese, who would be the ones to beat on their home turf.

India capped 31 medals in Shymkent, including 14 gold, eight silver and nine bronze in the senior category, placing them second behind China, who finished with 15 gold, 12 silver and three bronze.

The performance in the Asian Championships has raised the hopes of another big medal haul by the Indians, though it will not be easy as the Chinese contingent has several Olympic champions in their ranks. A total of 320 shooters from 42 countries will compete for medals in 10 events. The event will serve as an ideal preparation for the World Championships in Cairo in November, while some would also be looking to seal their spot in the season-ending ISSF World Cup Finals in Doha in December. The 10m air rifle and air pistol mixed team events are the first two finals scheduled on Tuesday and India will field new combinations in both the events.

Olympian Ramita will partner Umamahesh Maddenini, while Divyansh will pair up with Meghana Sajjanar in the mixed air rifle event. Another Olympian Rhythm Sangwan will partner Nishant Rawat in mixed air pistol, while Surbhi Rao and Amit Sharma will be the second Indian pair in the event. Almost all leading shooting nations have fielded strong sides, including hosts China boasting Paris Olympic champion and world record holder in 10m air rifle Sheng Lihao, among others. Switzerland's Chiara Leone, the women's 50m rifle 3 positions Olympic champion, and the two Korean women pistol champions at the Paris Olympics, Oh Yejin and Yang Jiin, will also be seen in action here.