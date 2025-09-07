Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India's World Cup shooting hopes rest on Olympians Ramita, Divyansh

India's World Cup shooting hopes rest on Olympians Ramita, Divyansh

Following the Asian meet in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, this is another opportunity for the country's shooters to show their mettle against the Chinese, who would be the ones to beat on their home turf

Ramita Jindal, Indian shooting, paris olympics
Ramita Jindal. Image credit: X
Press Trust of India Ningbo (China)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Olympian rifle shooters Ramita Jindal and Divyansh Singh Panwar will spearhead a 24-member Indian contingent that will compete at the fourth and final ISSF World Cup (rifle & pistol), beginning here on Tuesday as the team looks to build on their superb performance at the recently-concluded Asian Championships.

Following the Asian meet in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, this is another opportunity for the country's shooters to show their mettle against the Chinese, who would be the ones to beat on their home turf.

India capped 31 medals in Shymkent, including 14 gold, eight silver and nine bronze in the senior category, placing them second behind China, who finished with 15 gold, 12 silver and three bronze.

The performance in the Asian Championships has raised the hopes of another big medal haul by the Indians, though it will not be easy as the Chinese contingent has several Olympic champions in their ranks.

A total of 320 shooters from 42 countries will compete for medals in 10 events.

The event will serve as an ideal preparation for the World Championships in Cairo in November, while some would also be looking to seal their spot in the season-ending ISSF World Cup Finals in Doha in December.

The 10m air rifle and air pistol mixed team events are the first two finals scheduled on Tuesday and India will field new combinations in both the events.

Olympian Ramita will partner Umamahesh Maddenini, while Divyansh will pair up with Meghana Sajjanar in the mixed air rifle event.

Another Olympian Rhythm Sangwan will partner Nishant Rawat in mixed air pistol, while Surbhi Rao and Amit Sharma will be the second Indian pair in the event.

Almost all leading shooting nations have fielded strong sides, including hosts China boasting Paris Olympic champion and world record holder in 10m air rifle Sheng Lihao, among others.

Switzerland's Chiara Leone, the women's 50m rifle 3 positions Olympic champion, and the two Korean women pistol champions at the Paris Olympics, Oh Yejin and Yang Jiin, will also be seen in action here.

The other countries who will pose a challenge to India are France, Italy, Germany, Czech Republic and Japan.

Besides, shooters from Australia, Iran, Serbia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Vietnam, will make the Ningbo stage even more competitive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final LIVE SCORE: MAL vs CHN at 5 PM IST; IND to take on KOR at 7:30 PM IST

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Today's matches, streaming, points table

US Open women's singles final live match timings and live streaming

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India book final date with Korea, beat China 7-0 in Rajgir

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live match timings and streaming

Topics :Sports News

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story