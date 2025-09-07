Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Today's matches, streaming, points table

The 11th edition of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., Women’s Asia Cup 2025, will continue group stage action today in Gongshu, China. Only teams from Pool A will be in action today, with a place in the Super 4s on the line in the second game of the day between Korea and China.

But what can fans expect from these matches? Take a look.

Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei (2:15 PM IST)

Malaysia and Chinese Taipei, after starting their Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaigns in less than ideal fashion—suffering huge losses at the hands of hosts China and Korea, respectively—will clash today in a battle for survival. Both teams not only need to win the match to stay alive but also need to win big to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Super 4 stage alive.

Korea vs China (4:30 PM IST) Korea and China, after starting their Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 journey with monumental wins—9-0 against Chinese Taipei and 8-0 against Malaysia, respectively—will now face each other in a crucial Pool A clash. With a place in the Super 4s on the line, the winner of today’s match will sit comfortably at the top of the Pool A points table with one more group stage match to go, while also confirming their place in the next round. Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s: Points table Pool A: Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 Korea 1 1 0 0 9 3 2 China 1 1 0 0 8 3 3 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 -8 0 4 Chinese Taipei 1 0 0 1 -9 0

Pool B: Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 India 2 1 1 0 11 4 2 Japan 2 1 1 0 9 4 3 Thailand 2 1 0 1 -10 3 4 Singapore 2 0 0 2 -10 0 Women’s Asia Cup 2025 hockey: Live streaming and telecast details What is the venue for Women’s Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches on September 7? All matches of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field Hockey Field. Which teams will be in action in Women’s Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches on September 7?