Who is Madison Keys? Tennis star that stunned Aryna Sabalenka in AUS Open

The newly crowned Australian Open 2025 champion Madison Keys has finally got her hands on a major career title at the age of 29 years. Making it to a Grand Slam final after 8 years which is the longest gap for a player to makea return as well, Keys beat defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a 3-set thriller at the iconic Rod Laver Arena on January 25. Who is Madison Keys? Madison Keys is an American professional tennis player who has captured the attention of the tennis world with her powerful game and impressive achievements. Born in Rock Island, Illinois, on February 17, 1995, Keys developed a passion for tennis at a very young age. At just four years old, she was captivated by the Wimbledon matches she saw on TV, particularly admiring the iconic white dress worn by Venus Williams. Inspired by her favorite player, Keys asked her parents to buy her a similar dress, and her father agreed—on the condition that she start playing tennis. Her journey began at the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline, where she started honing her skills.

Early career

Keys made her mark in junior tennis early on. By the age of 12, she had already won the prestigious Junior Orange Bowl, and at 13, she began competing in ITF junior tournaments. Her rapid rise continued when she turned pro on her 14th birthday and went on to win her first WTA match at the Ponte Vedra Beach Championships. This achievement made her the youngest player since tennis legend Martina Hingis to win a WTA tour-level match. Who is Madison Keys husband Bjorn Fratangelo?

Off the court, Keys is married to fellow professional tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo, who also serves as her coach. The couple began dating in late 2017 and have maintained a strong relationship ever since. In March 2023, after six years of being together, Keys and Fratangelo shared the exciting news of their engagement, with Fratangelo proposing to her at their home following her return from the Dubai Championships.

Keys' journey from a young tennis enthusiast to an accomplished pro has been filled with dedication, perseverance, and the support of her loved ones.