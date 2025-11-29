Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams, match time, streaming

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
The 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, taking place in Malaysia, has now reached its final stage as it will crown the ultimate winner of the 31st edition on Sunday in the final in Ipoh. The tournament, which featured six teams in a round-robin format, will see the top two teams from the group stages battling it out in the grand finale.
The Indian team, who are returning to the tournament after a long gap of six years, became the first team to qualify for the final after defeating Canada in their final league-stage game and will now face either Belgium or New Zealand in the final.
Notably, Belgium, with 10 points, are favourites to qualify for the final unless New Zealand pull off a miracle and beat them by a nine-goal margin to surpass them on goal difference.