Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen goes down against world No. 5 Vitidsarn

Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen goes down against world No. 5 Vitidsarn

India's challenge at the Thailand Open 2023 badminton tournament came to an end on Saturday after Lakshya Sen went down fighting in the men's singles event, here

IANS Bangkok
Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen goes down against world No. 5 Vitidsarn

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's challenge at the Thailand Open 2023 badminton tournament came to an end on Saturday after Lakshya Sen went down fighting in the men's singles event, here.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen lost 21-13, 17-21, 13-21 to world No. 5. Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Ranked No. 23 in the badminton rankings, Lakshya was aiming to make his first BWF World Tour final since reaching the All England Open 2022 title clash. He started strongly and pulled to a 7-4 lead early on and kicked on to cruise to win the first game.

Lakshya and Kunlavut Vitidsarn went neck-and-neck for most of the second game. With the scores reading 17-all, the Thai shuttler stepped up to win the next four points in a row and kept himself alive in the contest.

In the decider, the 21-year-old Indian smashed his way to take a slender 11-10 lead going into the break. On return, Vitidsarn raised his game and won 11 of the next 13 points to knock Sen out.

With this defeat, Lakshya trails Kunlavut Vitidsarn 5-3 in the head-to-head record.

Lakshya, a world championships bronze medallist, has endured a difficult 2023 season and this was his first semifinal appearance of the year. His previous best performance was making the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters.

Earlier, India's challenge in the women's singles event ended with the exit of Saina Nehwal in the round of 16 while PV Sindhu lost in the first round.

--IANS

ak/bsk

Also Read

Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati land row turns into political slugfest in WB

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen among title contenders at India Open Super 750

Badminton Asia Mixed Championships: India beat UAE to qualify for knockouts

Thai navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand; rescue underway for sailors

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery

French Open: Varillas makes history for Peru, makes it to last 16

Indian shooter Sainyam bags gold women's 10m air pistol at Junior World Cup

Casper Ruud rallies to beat Zhang at French Open ahead of all-teen showdown

Team, player auction dates for Grand Prix Badminton League announced

Topics :ThailandBadminton

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story