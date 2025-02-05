Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Trump's executive order to bar transgender female athletes in women's sport

Trump's executive order to bar transgender female athletes in women's sport

According to the administration, the directive is designed to restore fairness in women's sports, aligning with the original intent of Title IX.

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
President Donald Trump is set to sign a contentious executive order on Wednesday, prohibiting individuals assigned male at birth from participating in women’s or girls’ sporting events. The move, to be announced during an afternoon ceremony, signals a significant shift in federal policy concerning transgender rights under Trump’s second administration.
 
The order coincides with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, underscoring its focus on gender equity in athletics. According to the administration, the directive is designed to restore fairness in women’s sports, aligning with the original intent of Title IX.
 
"This executive order restores fairness, upholds Title IX's original intent, and defends the rights of female athletes who have worked their whole lives to compete at the highest levels," stated US Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina.
 
Title IX: A New Interpretation
 
Wednesday’s executive order builds on Trump’s earlier sweeping policy directive, issued on his first day in office last month, which mandated the federal government to define sex strictly as male or female. This definition, reflected in official documents like passports and federal prison assignments, marks a departure from the more inclusive policies of previous administrations.
 
Title IX, a landmark law best known for promoting gender equity in sports and combating sexual harassment on campuses, has seen varying interpretations under different administrations. Trump’s first administration, under Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, narrowed Title IX’s scope in 2020, limiting investigations into sexual harassment. In contrast, the Biden administration expanded protections for LGBTQ+ students in April 2022 but stopped short of addressing transgender athletes explicitly. 

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra in Prayagraj

Trump admin cancels study on impact of trade on under-served communities

Unions sue to block federal worker buyout plan as 20,000 line up to quit

Donald Trump in no hurry to talk to Xi Jinping amid new tariff war

CIA offers staff buyouts as Donald Trump looks to shrink workforce

 
Debate Over Transgender Athletes
 
Trump’s campaign rhetoric on banning transgender women from women’s sports gained traction across party lines, with polls suggesting significant voter support for such measures. However, critics argue that these policies target a problem that may not exist at a meaningful scale.
 
In many states pushing for bans on transgender athletes, officials have struggled to provide examples of issues arising from their participation. For instance, when Utah legislators overrode a veto on such a ban in 2022, only one transgender girl was participating in K-12 sports at the time.
 
"This is a solution looking for a problem," said Cheryl Cooky, a Purdue University professor studying gender and sports.
 
Impact Remains Unclear
 
While Trump’s order has garnered praise from supporters who argue it protects female athletes, its practical impact on transgender athletes is uncertain. Critics highlight that any transgender female athlete competing often draws outsized public scrutiny, whether warranted or not.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will you resign? Carlsen accuses FIDE chief of coercion, broken promises

Why Marseille did not recruit Paul Pogba during winter transfer window?

Simona Halep announces her retirement after two Grand Slam titles

Rs 3 lakh for gold? Medals up for sale in National Games in Uttarakhand

Tata Steel Masters 2025: Praggnanandhaa beats Gukesh to become champion

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administration

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story