Trump's executive order to bar transgender female athletes in women's sport

President Donald Trump is set to sign a contentious executive order on Wednesday, prohibiting individuals assigned male at birth from participating in women’s or girls’ sporting events. The move, to be announced during an afternoon ceremony, signals a significant shift in federal policy concerning transgender rights under Trump’s second administration.

The order coincides with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, underscoring its focus on gender equity in athletics. According to the administration, the directive is designed to restore fairness in women’s sports, aligning with the original intent of Title IX.

"This executive order restores fairness, upholds Title IX's original intent, and defends the rights of female athletes who have worked their whole lives to compete at the highest levels," stated US Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina.

Title IX: A New Interpretation

Wednesday’s executive order builds on Trump’s earlier sweeping policy directive, issued on his first day in office last month, which mandated the federal government to define sex strictly as male or female. This definition, reflected in official documents like passports and federal prison assignments, marks a departure from the more inclusive policies of previous administrations.

Title IX, a landmark law best known for promoting gender equity in sports and combating sexual harassment on campuses, has seen varying interpretations under different administrations. Trump's first administration, under Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, narrowed Title IX's scope in 2020, limiting investigations into sexual harassment. In contrast, the Biden administration expanded protections for LGBTQ+ students in April 2022 but stopped short of addressing transgender athletes explicitly.

Debate Over Transgender Athletes

Trump’s campaign rhetoric on banning transgender women from women’s sports gained traction across party lines, with polls suggesting significant voter support for such measures. However, critics argue that these policies target a problem that may not exist at a meaningful scale.

In many states pushing for bans on transgender athletes, officials have struggled to provide examples of issues arising from their participation. For instance, when Utah legislators overrode a veto on such a ban in 2022, only one transgender girl was participating in K-12 sports at the time.

"This is a solution looking for a problem," said Cheryl Cooky, a Purdue University professor studying gender and sports.

Impact Remains Unclear

While Trump’s order has garnered praise from supporters who argue it protects female athletes, its practical impact on transgender athletes is uncertain. Critics highlight that any transgender female athlete competing often draws outsized public scrutiny, whether warranted or not.