US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden duo enters third round of men's doubles

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles third round at the US Open with a straight-set victory over Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and Russian Roman Safiullin.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair won 6-3, 6-3 on Friday and would meet the unseeded British team of Henry Patten and Julian Cash in the pre quarter-final.

By entering the last 16 stage, the duo also ensured at least USD 58,000 prize money for themselves.

The experienced Bopanna-Ebden pairing raised its game when it got break points, converting three out of seven.

The opposition team couldn't even earn one break point.