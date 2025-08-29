Asia Cup Hockey today's match list: MAS vs BAN at 9 AM, IND vs CHN at 3 PM

The 12th edition of the Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., Asia Cup 2025, is all set to begin today with group-stage action at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The first day of action will see hosts India starting off their campaign against China in Group A. The other two teams in Group A, Japan and Kazakhstan, will also be in action.

However, the day will start with Group B action, where Malaysia will kick off the tournament against Bangladesh, and defending champions South Korea will take on Chinese Taipei. But what can fans expect from these matches? Let's take a look.

Malaysia vs Bangladesh (9:00 AM) The Asia Cup opener will see Malaysia take on Bangladesh in Pool B. Malaysia enters as a strong contender in the group with experienced players, while Bangladesh aims to upset the balance and showcase their improved skills. This match will set the tone for both teams' campaigns in the tournament. South Korea vs Chinese Taipei (11:00 AM) Defending champions South Korea face off against Chinese Taipei in another Pool B encounter. South Korea, with a title to defend, will look to start their campaign strong against a competitive but less experienced Chinese Taipei side aiming to challenge the established teams.

In Pool A, Japan goes head-to-head with Kazakhstan. Japan, known for their tactical discipline and solid midfield, will aim to assert dominance early, while Kazakhstan, a late replacement team, looks to make a mark with resilience and grit in their Asia Cup debut. India vs China (3:00 PM) The last match of the day will be from marquee Pool A clash featuring hosts India against China. India, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, who aim to redeem their recent form and secure a strong start at home. China, a known counter-attacking team, will try to exploit any complacency and challenge the Indian squad in this crucial opener.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: August 29 schedule Time Match Pool Venue Result 9:00 AM Malaysia vs Bangladesh B Rajgir, Bihar TBD 11:00 AM South Korea vs Chinese Taipei B Rajgir, Bihar TBD 1:00 PM Japan vs Kazakhstan A Rajgir, Bihar TBD 3:00 PM India vs China A Rajgir, Bihar TBD Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 begin? The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will begin on Friday, August 29. What is the venue for the Asia Cup Hockey 2025? All the matches of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.