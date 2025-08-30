US Open 2025 Day 7 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Round 3 action

The second week of the US Open 2025 is almost within reach, and Day 7 promises a packed schedule filled with high-stakes encounters. With the third round unfolding across the iconic courts of Flushing Meadows, fans can expect a blend of world-class talent, rising stars, and potential upsets.

The action begins early on Arthur Ashe Stadium and continues late into the night, ensuring spectators both on-site and around the world get their fill of drama and quality tennis. From top seeds aiming to cement their dominance to unseeded players hungry to extend their runs, Saturday's line-up offers a snapshot of the depth and competitiveness of this year's draw. The stage is set for a memorable day in New York.

Men’s Singles: Top Seeds in Action Top seed Jannik Sinner faces Denis Shapovalov in one of the day’s headline matches on Arthur Ashe. American Tommy Paul will test his skills against the unpredictable Alexander Bublik under the lights. Over on Louis Armstrong, Lorenzo Musetti battles compatriot Francesco Cobolli, while Alexander Zverev meets Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. On the outer courts, Andrey Rublev plays Hong Kong’s Chak Lam Wong, Alex de Minaur faces Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, with further ties featuring Jaume Munar vs Zizou Bergs and Kamil Majchrzak vs Leandro Riedi. US Open men’s singles schedule for Day 7: Stadium Player 1 Seed 1 Nation 1 Player 2 Seed 2 Nation 2 Arthur Ashe J. Sinner 1 ITA D. Shapovalov 27 CAN Arthur Ashe A. Bublik 23 KAZ T. Paul 14 USA Louis Armstrong L. Musetti 10 ITA F. Cobolli 24 ITA Louis Armstrong A. Zverev 3 GER F. Auger-Aliassime 25 CAN Grandstand C. Wong HKG A. Rublev 15 — Stadium 17 J. Munar ESP Z. Bergs BEL Stadium 17 D. Altmaier GER A. de Minaur 8 AUS Court 5 K. Majchrzak POL L. Riedi SUI

Women’s Singles: Big Names Back on Court American star Coco Gauff will meet Poland’s Magda Frech on Ashe, followed by Iga Swiatek against Anna Kalinskaya in the night session. On Armstrong, two blockbuster clashes take place: former champion Naomi Osaka faces Daria Kasatkina, while Beatriz Haddad Maia battles Greece’s Maria Sakkari. The Grandstand features an all-Czech duel between Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova, plus Amanda Anisimova against Jaqueline Cristian. Court 5 completes the women’s line-up with Diane Parry vs Marta Kostyuk and Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Laura Siegemund. US Open women’s singles schedule for Day 7: Stadium Player 1 Seed 1 Nation 1 Player 2 Seed 2 Nation 2 Arthur Ashe M. Frech 28 POL C. Gauff 3 USA Arthur Ashe A. Kalinskaya 29 — I. Swiatek 2 POL Louis Armstrong D. Kasatkina 15 AUS N. Osaka 23 JPN Louis Armstrong B. Haddad Maia 18 BRA M. Sakkari GRE Grandstand L. Noskova 21 CZE K. Muchova 11 CZE Grandstand A. Anisimova 8 USA J. Cristian ROU Court 5 D. Parry FRA M. Kostyuk 27 UKR Court 5 E. Alexandrova 13 — L. Siegemund GER

US Open 2025 Day 7 live streaming and telecast details When will Day 7 action of US Open 2025 begin? The Day 7 action of US Open 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST on August 30 and will run till the early morning of August 31. Who are the big names from the men’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 7? \ Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will be among the big names in action in men’s singles Day 7 matchups of US Open 2025. Who are the big names from the women’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 7?