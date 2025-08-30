US Open 2025 Day 7 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Round 3 action

The second week of the US Open 2025 is almost within reach, and Day 7 promises a packed schedule filled with high-stakes encounters. With the third round unfolding across the iconic courts of Flushing Meadows, fans can expect a blend of world-class talent, rising stars, and potential upsets.
The action begins early on Arthur Ashe Stadium and continues late into the night, ensuring spectators both on-site and around the world get their fill of drama and quality tennis. From top seeds aiming to cement their dominance to unseeded players hungry to extend their runs, Saturday’s line-up offers a snapshot of the depth and competitiveness of this year’s draw. The stage is set for a memorable day in New York.
Top seed Jannik Sinner faces Denis Shapovalov in one of the day’s headline matches on Arthur Ashe. American Tommy Paul will test his skills against the unpredictable Alexander Bublik under the lights. Over on Louis Armstrong, Lorenzo Musetti battles compatriot Francesco Cobolli, while Alexander Zverev meets Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. On the outer courts, Andrey Rublev plays Hong Kong’s Chak Lam Wong, Alex de Minaur faces Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, with further ties featuring Jaume Munar vs Zizou Bergs and Kamil Majchrzak vs Leandro Riedi.
US Open men’s singles schedule for Day 7:
Stadium
Player 1
Seed 1
Nation 1
Player 2
Seed 2
Nation 2
Arthur Ashe
J. Sinner
1
ITA
D. Shapovalov
27
CAN
Arthur Ashe
A. Bublik
23
KAZ
T. Paul
14
USA
Louis Armstrong
L. Musetti
10
ITA
F. Cobolli
24
ITA
Louis Armstrong
A. Zverev
3
GER
F. Auger-Aliassime
25
CAN
Grandstand
C. Wong
HKG
A. Rublev
15
—
Stadium 17
J. Munar
ESP
Z. Bergs
BEL
Stadium 17
D. Altmaier
GER
A. de Minaur
8
AUS
Court 5
K. Majchrzak
POL
L. Riedi
SUI
Women’s Singles: Big Names Back on Court
American star Coco Gauff will meet Poland’s Magda Frech on Ashe, followed by Iga Swiatek against Anna Kalinskaya in the night session. On Armstrong, two blockbuster clashes take place: former champion Naomi Osaka faces Daria Kasatkina, while Beatriz Haddad Maia battles Greece’s Maria Sakkari. The Grandstand features an all-Czech duel between Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova, plus Amanda Anisimova against Jaqueline Cristian. Court 5 completes the women’s line-up with Diane Parry vs Marta Kostyuk and Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Laura Siegemund.
US Open women’s singles schedule for Day 7:
Stadium
Player 1
Seed 1
Nation 1
Player 2
Seed 2
Nation 2
Arthur Ashe
M. Frech
28
POL
C. Gauff
3
USA
Arthur Ashe
A. Kalinskaya
29
—
I. Swiatek
2
POL
Louis Armstrong
D. Kasatkina
15
AUS
N. Osaka
23
JPN
Louis Armstrong
B. Haddad Maia
18
BRA
M. Sakkari
GRE
Grandstand
L. Noskova
21
CZE
K. Muchova
11
CZE
Grandstand
A. Anisimova
8
USA
J. Cristian
ROU
Court 5
D. Parry
FRA
M. Kostyuk
27
UKR
Court 5
E. Alexandrova
13
—
L. Siegemund
GER
US Open 2025 Day 7 live streaming and telecast details
When will Day 7 action of US Open 2025 begin?
The Day 7 action of US Open 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST on August 30 and will run till the early morning of August 31.
Who are the big names from the men’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 7? \
Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will be among the big names in action in men’s singles Day 7 matchups of US Open 2025.
Who are the big names from the women’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 7?
Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek will be some of the big names in action in women’s singles Day 7 matchups of US Open 2025.
Where to watch live telecast of US Open 2025 Day 7 matches in India?
Star Sports will provide the live telecast of US Open Day 7 matches in India.
Where to watch live streaming of US Open 2025 Day 7 matches in India?
JioHotstar, through their apps and websites, will provide the live streaming of US Open Day 7 matches in India.
