Home / Cricket / News / T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

The live streaming of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

UAE vs Pakistan Playing 11

UAE vs Pakistan Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After securing the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2025, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they have a brilliant outing in the event. To prepare for that, they are hosting Pakistan and Afghanistan in a T20I series at home just before the big event to have some much-needed match practice against top teams. Despite the tri-series already starting on Friday, UAE will begin their campaign on Saturday, August 30, against Pakistan in match number 2 of the series at Sharjah.
 
So far, UAE and Pakistan have faced each other only once in T20Is, where Pakistan walked away with the win. However, a lot has changed since their last encounter, and UAE will fancy their chances against a new-looking Pakistani team at Sharjah today. 
 

T20 tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan Playing 11

UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

UAE vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 1
  • UAE won: 0
  • Pakistan won: 1
  • No result: 0

T20 tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan full squad

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Harshit Kaushik, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib
 
Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

T20 tri-series: UAE vs Pakistan live streaming and telecast details

When will the UAE vs Pakistan match take place in the tri-series? 
UAE will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the opening game of the T20 tri-series on Saturday, August 30.
 
What will be the venue for the UAE vs Pakistan match in the T20 tri-series on August 30? 
The match between UAE and Pakistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
 
What time will the toss take place for the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match? 
The toss for the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match will take place at 8 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match be bowled? 
The UAE vs Pakistan match in the T20 tri-series will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match in India? 
There will be no live telecast of the match available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match in India? 
The live streaming of the UAE vs Pakistan T20 tri-series match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Cricket News Pakistan cricket team T20 cricket

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

