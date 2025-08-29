Cricket to Pickleball: Dhawan celebrates National Sports Day in style

Former India batting star Shikhar Dhawan marked National Sports Day with a special message that celebrated the joy of playing across disciplines.

Sharing a series of images of himself engaging in various sports, including cricket, football, pool, horse riding, and even pickleball, Dhawan showcased his fans his versatility and deep passion for staying active in different ways.

The post carried an inspiring caption that read, "Jitna kheloge, utna seekhoge... jitna seekhoge, utna jeetoge! Aap kaunsa sport khelte ho? #NationalSportsDay"

ALSO READ: Union MoS Sports Khadse joins Sports Day celebrations at SAI NCoE

Dhawan's commitment to sports goes far beyond his personal fitness or professional cricketing career. Through his Da One Sports Initiative, he has been actively working to foster young children at the grassroots level, providing them with structured training, mentorship, and access to facilities that help in nurturing the next generation of athletes. This initiative aims to ensure that young talents, regardless of their background, get the platform and guidance they need to shine.

National Sports Day, observed annually on August 29 in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, is a reminder of the power of sports to unite, inspire, and uplift. Dhawan's post resonated with fans not just for its vibrant images but also for the broader message--that sports are not limited to stadiums; they are pathways to discipline, teamwork, and self-discovery. Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed happiness while celebrating the "great strides" made by the country in sports, and also the fact that the country's current sporting achievements are not limited to one or two marquee sports, but rather reflect the nation's diversity.