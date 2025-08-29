Cricket to Pickleball: Dhawan celebrates National Sports Day in style

Former India batting star Shikhar Dhawan marked National Sports Day with a special message that celebrated the joy of playing across disciplines.
Sharing a series of images of himself engaging in various sports, including cricket, football, pool, horse riding, and even pickleball, Dhawan showcased his fans his versatility and deep passion for staying active in different ways.
The post carried an inspiring caption that read, "Jitna kheloge, utna seekhoge... jitna seekhoge, utna jeetoge! Aap kaunsa sport khelte ho? #NationalSportsDay"
Dhawan's commitment to sports goes far beyond his personal fitness or professional cricketing career. Through his Da One Sports Initiative, he has been actively working to foster young children at the grassroots level, providing them with structured training, mentorship, and access to facilities that help in nurturing the next generation of athletes. This initiative aims to ensure that young talents, regardless of their background, get the platform and guidance they need to shine.
National Sports Day, observed annually on August 29 in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, is a reminder of the power of sports to unite, inspire, and uplift. Dhawan's post resonated with fans not just for its vibrant images but also for the broader message--that sports are not limited to stadiums; they are pathways to discipline, teamwork, and self-discovery.
Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed happiness while celebrating the "great strides" made by the country in sports, and also the fact that the country's current sporting achievements are not limited to one or two marquee sports, but rather reflect the nation's diversity.
The National Sports Day (NSD) 2025 celebration will be led by the Fit India Mission and organised as a three-day nationwide sports and fitness movement from August 29 to 31, under the theme 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main'.
Acting on the clarion call given by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, last week to transform this year's National Sports Day 2025 into a true people's movement, States and Union Territories (UTs) across India have begun their preparations for this mega Pan-India celebration.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app