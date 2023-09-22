WATCH: WC 2023 anthem 'Dil Jashn Bole' is out! check previous songs here

ICC said on its website that the tune aims to capture the emotions of the cricket community worldwide, with a matching music video that aims to unite nations and fans across cultures.

The anthem is a collaboration between actor Ranveer Singh and music composer Pritam. Shloke Lal and Saaveri Verma have written the lyrics for the anthem. Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA, and Charan have provided the vocals for the songs.

DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23



Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 ????????



Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever! ????????



Credits:

Music - Pritam

Lyrics - Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma

Singers - Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita… — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2023





Also Read: Double blow for South Africa: Magala, Nortje ruled out of Cricket World Cup Sharing his experience, Pritam said, "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever."

The song is available on streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Hungama, Resso, Wynk, Amazon Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The World Cup will get underway on October 5 and the final will be played on November 19.

Here are some of the top-rated World Cup anthems 1. "De ghuma ke" ( (2011 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka) "De ghuma ke" from the 2011 World Cup was composed by Bollywood's Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. This song was released in three different languages: Bengali, Sinhala, and Hindi. The anthem captures the spirit of fans of the sub-continent.

2. "It is time for us" (2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand)

The official theme song of ICC Cricket World 2015 in Australia and New Zealand was "It is time for us". Bob's Beat has performed the anthem along with Mawe. The anthem was composed by WDL, a Swedish producer. The song proved popular among cricket fans across the globe.

3. "Char Chokka Hoi Hoi" (2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh)





Also Read: Cricket World Cup: Pakistan announce squad; Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah Composed by Bangladeshi composer Fuad al Muqtadir, the song was released on February 20, 2014. The song is noteworthy for its use of "Banglish", a combination of Bangladeshi and English. The song has been sung by an ensemble of singers: Dilshad Nahar Kona, Elita Karim, Pantha Kanai, Johan Alamgir, Sanvir Huda, Badhon Sarkar Puja, and Kaushik Hossain Taposh.

4. "Stand By" (2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England)

"Stand By" is a collaboration between artists LORYN and Rudimental. It was played in ground and city events across the tournament.

5. "Live the Game, Love the Game" (2021 T20 World Cup in Australia)

"Live the Game, Love the Game" was the official anthem of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Composed by Indian music director Amit Trivedi, the video featured "avatars" of Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan and Glenn Maxwell.