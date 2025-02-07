Delhi HC overturns taekwondo DOC's removal by IOA over result fixing

The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside the removal of Taekwondo's Director of Competition (DOC) saying that allegations of corruption against him were not "accompanied by any cogent material".

On Monday, DOC T Praveen Kumar was removed by the National Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) along with some officials, who were also accused of seeking bribes to fix results in 10 of the 16 weight categories long before the competition actually started.

He was replaced by S Dinesh Kumar as DOC.

The High Court ruled that "no rational is disclosed for replacing the DOC who is not one of the technical officials, and has no role to play in adjudging fixtures".

"Neither of these complaints are accompanied any cogent material, and contain bare allegations. It is notable that the complaint dated 31.01.2025 refers to certain allegations for the period spanning as far back as 2012," said the order passed by Justice Sachin Datta.

Kumar's removal on January 31 came after "strong recommendations" made by a three-member prevention of manipulation of competition committee (PMCC). GTCC chairperson Sunaina Kumari said PMCC's recommendations had been accepted.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also backed GTCC's decision.

The PMCC also suggested to the IOA that at least 50 per cent of the nominated technical officials be replaced with duly qualified officials with international or national certification.

The Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI), which is recognised as the national federation of the sport by the High Court, filed a petition against the decision of the GTCC and the IOA.

The HC said that the order of January 31 of the GTCC and the IOA "is motivated on account of the fact that the respondent nos.1 (IOA) and 2 (GTCC) do not recognize the petitioner (TFI) as the concerned NSF. This is contrary to the very premise of the orders dated 24.12.2024 and 31.01.2025".

"In the circumstances, the impugned decision as recorded in the e-mail dated 31.01.2025, is set aside. However, it is made clear that the respondent nos.1 and 2 shall be entitled to appoint observers for the various fixtures in the sport of Taekwondo.

"...if anything is found amiss with the decisions taken by any technical officials appointed by TFI, the respondent nos.1 and 2 shall be entitled to take remedial action in consultation with the petitioner/applicant." The court also instructed the TFI to offer full cooperation to the GTCC for this purpose.

"Further, the respondents shall be entitled to take action for disqualification of players, subject to adherence with the applicable rules and regulations. With the consent of respective counsel, it is further directed that the coaches / support staff shall be permitted to accompany/ remain in proximity with the players, to the extent feasible." Interestingly, in an earlier order, the HC had mentioned "peculiar circumstances surrounding the sport of Taekwondo in India where despite the TFI having been the recognised NSF, the International body (World Taekwondo) has recognised another organisation namely India Taekwondo' (IT), and a large number of athletes/players participate/compete in the events organised by IT but not in the events organised by TFI.

In Haldwani, where the Taekwondo competitions began from Wednesday, TFI Secretary General RD Mangueshkar said that T Praveen Kumar will take charge as DOC from Friday.

"Praveen Kumar will take charge from Friday. The High Court decision came in the afternoon and nothing could be done today. The competition was held smoothly today.

"The athletes should not suffer and we want smooth conduct of competitions. We will cooperate for the good of the athletes and the sport," he told PTI.

While expressing its elation at the turn of events, the TFI has also threatened to file defamation cases against all those who have alleged misconduct by its officials.