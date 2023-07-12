Ons Jabeur, who lost to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles final, avenged that loss after beating the defending champion in a gruelling three-set quarterfinal 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 at the Centre Court of SW19.

Tunisian Jabeur lost the first set in the tie-break, but after that, just did not let her opponent relax. With a barrage of backhand slices and forehand jabs, she made sure that Rynbakina was no match. The Kazaki woman lost the next two sets rather meekly to end her title defence.

Thanks to this victory, sixth seed Jabeur has now made it to a semi-final after bowing out in the last eight at Roland Garros and second-round at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Having defeated third seed Rybakina, the Tunisian will now face second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who beat USA’s Madison Key in the first Women’s Singles quarter-final today.

The semi-final roster of the Women’s Singles is now complete with Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Marketa Markéta Vondrousova of the Czech Republic playing the first one and Sabalenka and Jabeur the second.

In the other matches, Danil Medvedev of Russia is up against USA’s wonder boy Christopher Eubanks who has had a fantastic run-up to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023. Third seed Medvedev won the first set 6-4 but lost the second badly as he was able to save only one of his service games, losing the set 1-6. At the time of publishing the copy, the Russian trailed 2-3 in the third set.

The other Men’s Singles last eight game features top seed Carlso Alcaraz and sixth seed Holger Runne which the former led 2-1. As for the Indian interests, Rohan Bopanna and his Aussie partner Matthew Ebden are playing their Men’s Doubles quarterfinal against the unseeded Dutch pairing of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens. At the time of publishing this, the Indo-Aussie pair trailed 6-7, 1-2.