Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon: Jabeur avenges 2022 final loss against defending champ Rybakina

Wimbledon: Jabeur avenges 2022 final loss against defending champ Rybakina

Wimbledon 2023: With Ons Jabeur's victory over Elena Rybakina, the lineup for the Women's Singles semi-final is complete

BS Web Team New Delhi
Wimbledon 2023 Women's Singles line-up complete. Photo: Wimbledon

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ons Jabeur, who lost to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles final, avenged that loss after beating the defending champion in a gruelling three-set quarterfinal 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 at the Centre Court of SW19. 

Tunisian Jabeur lost the first set in the tie-break, but after that, just did not let her opponent relax. With a barrage of backhand slices and forehand jabs, she made sure that Rynbakina was no match. The Kazaki woman lost the next two sets rather meekly to end her title defence. 

Thanks to this victory, sixth seed Jabeur has now made it to a semi-final after bowing out in the last eight at Roland Garros and second-round at the Australian Open earlier this year. 

Having defeated third seed Rybakina, the Tunisian will now face second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who beat USA’s Madison Key in the first Women’s Singles quarter-final today. 

The semi-final roster of the Women’s Singles is now complete with Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Marketa Markéta Vondrousova of the Czech Republic playing the first one and Sabalenka and Jabeur the second. 

In the other matches, Danil Medvedev of Russia is up against USA’s wonder boy Christopher Eubanks who has had a fantastic run-up to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023. Third seed Medvedev won the first set 6-4 but lost the second badly as he was able to save only one of his service games, losing the set 1-6. At the time of publishing the copy, the Russian trailed 2-3 in the third set. 

The other Men’s Singles last eight game features top seed Carlso Alcaraz and sixth seed Holger Runne which the former led 2-1. As for the Indian interests, Rohan Bopanna and his Aussie partner Matthew Ebden are playing their Men’s Doubles quarterfinal against the unseeded Dutch pairing of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens. At the time of publishing this, the Indo-Aussie pair trailed 6-7, 1-2. 

Also Read

Wimbledon 2023: Top seeds, Russian entry, prize money and everything else

Wimbledon Day 2: Alcaraz, Murray, Sabalenka, Jabeur and Rybakina move ahead

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

Wimbledon Day 6: Medvedev, Alcaraz win 4-setters, Berrettini downs Zverev

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz faces old pal Rune for a spot in the semifinals

Germany, Spain tours part of our Asian Games preparation: Savita Punia

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer with 46 Slam semifinals

Asian Games: Happy to overcome odds, finally appear for trials - Karmakar

Indian wrestlers: Asian Games organisers reject IOA request for extension

Topics :WimbledonTennisBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story